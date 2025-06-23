Tomb Raider rumoured release plans revealed and timing of return couldn't be worse

A rumour has been posted online of developer Crystal Dynamics' speculated plans for the new Tomb Raider game and expected remasters - and the timing of the latest title couldn't be worse if it's true.

The rumour was first posted in the Tomb Raider Subreddit and claims more remasters and the new game itself could both be released next year - but the timing of the later would clash with the release of GTA 6.



This would be in line with a Crystal Dynamics job ad hinting the new Tomb Raider game could release within the next 12 months.

The original post containing the rumour was deleted but not before it was reposted in the comments and across social media.

The rumour said: "The next mainline game is currently targeting a May 2026 release (GTA 6 could cause a delay or a month of early release).

"The LAU [Legend, Anniversary and Underworld] remasters, developed in collaboration with Aspyr (their final work), scheduled for release on 14 February 2026.

"Multiple release windows for each game are being considered to prevent delaying the main title further."

In 2022, Crystal Dynamics revealed a new Tomb Raider game, which is being backed by Amazon, is in development and is being worked on in Unreal Engine 5. How Lara Croft will look in this was revealed in 2024.



Aspyr has been hard at work remastering the first six Tomb Raider games for the current generation of consoles. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered released in 2024 and Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered released earlier this year.

To be clear, the rumour has not been officially confirmed.

Elsewhere from indy100, a Crystal Dynamics job ad revealed the new Tomb Raider game could release within a year and check out our review of Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered.

