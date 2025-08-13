There's a rumour going around that Naughty Dog is making Uncharted 5, with one gamer saying something about it a lot of fans agree with: "Please don't play with my heart like that..."

There hasn't been a new Uncharted game since spin-off Lost Legacy, focusing on Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross, released in 2017. The last mainline entry was Uncharted 4: A Thief's End in 2016 which rounded off Nathan Drake's tale.

But GAMINGBible reports a renowned insider known as DanielRPK took to his Patreon page to share news about Naughty Dog.



He said alongside the upcoming Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, Naughty Dog is working on an unannounced project alongside it which is not The Last of Us: Part III.

DanielRPK claims it's being led by Shaun Escayg who directed Lost Legacy.

The post said: "Naughty Dog has a second project (not The Last of Us III), directed by Shaun Escayg (Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Avengers). It's been in development for three years now."

This was picked up and reposted by a Naughty Dog fansite on X / Twitter, adding the story "will feature Cassie and Sam Drake", which in turn was picked up and posted in the Uncharted Subreddit.

And No_Pie465 posted: "Please don't play with my heart like that..."

A number of other Redditors commented with their thoughts.

ikindasortanerdshow said: "Would love more Uncharted in just about any form other than bringing Nate back. His story is done. Obviously he would probably cameo in this but that's okay. Same with Elena. I'd also love more of Sam haha. I still wanna see Cutter back in Uncharted too."

AdBudget5468 said: "I would honestly love to have a prequel where we play as Sully in the 80s and actually see how much of a hit he really was with the ladies, he used to be in the Navy so maybe we get to see him try and smuggle things out when he was there."

Laurence-UK said: "Don't do that, don't give me hope."

RunOfTheMill_23 said: "The rumour has swung back around again I see."

Beauvoirist said: "It's been confirmed they're working on an existing IP for a new game. It's either Jak and Daxter or Uncharted. Incredibly small chance it would be Crash Bandicoot imo."

Uncharted 5 has not been officially confirmed.



