The Last of Us star reveals she can't bring herself to watch THAT Season 2 scene

One of the stars of The Last of Us has revealed they cannot bring themselves to watch that scene in Season 2 of HBO's hit TV adaptation.



Nico Parker plays Joel's daughter, Sarah, who is only truly featured in the first episode of the first season but whose mark is felt throughout Joel's time in the series.

WARNING: This rest of this article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us video games and The Last of Us TV show.

When the cordyceps outbreak happens at the very start of The Last of Us, Joel, his brother Tommy and daughter Sarah all try to evacuate but Sarah ends up being shot and killed by a military officer as he's been given orders to do so, unsure if Sarah and Joel are infected or not.

This is such a pivotal moment early on and is key to Joel's development as a character and his relationship with Ellie.

In Season 2, Joel meets his demise early on after being tortured and killed by Abby who is on a revenge mission. That's after Joel killed the surgeon, who is Abby's father, who was going to perform a procedure on Ellie which would create a cure but kill her at the end of Season 1.

And Parker said she's not been able to bring herself to watch this episode of Abby getting her revenge - yet.

In an interview with IGN, Parker said: "I can't watch Pedro [Pascal] die! Are you kidding?

"He's been hounding - not really but he keeps being like 'have you seen it yet', 'what did you think of it' and I'm just like I literally can't do it.

"I've seen some of it. I can't watch that episode but I am gonna do it I think. I just need to have three days of, you know, rest period afterwards. I keep seeing clips and it's just too much."

Season 3 has been confirmed to focus on Abby as the main character, inkeeping with the events and structure of The Last of Us: Part II.

Elsewhere from indy100, The Last of Us Part 3 game could actually happen and The Last of Us Season 2 finale proved one thing - the game should have been adapted differently.

