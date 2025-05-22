The Last of Us Part 3 could actually happen says Neil Druckmann - under one condition

Naughty Dog head Neil Druckmann has been back and forth over whether there will be a The Last of Us: Part III or not but in a recent interview, he said a third game in the series could be on the cards - under one condition.

A third instalment in the series has long been rumoured, especially after Druckmann revealed in Grounded II: The Making of The Last of Us Part II that released at the start of 2024 "there's probably one more chapter to this story".

As recently as March this year, Druckmann said "don't bet on" there being any more The Last of Us though.

Yet rumours of a third game went back into overdrive recently after he said a second, unconfirmed game is being worked on at Naughty Dog alongside Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

And now, speaking on the Sacred Symbols podcast, Druckmann said he would "jump" at the chance to make a third game - as long as a specific requirement was met.

"If we were ever to come back to it, I want to make sure it's a story worthy of The Last of Us," he said. "I love that world, I love these characters, with the right opportunity, with the right idea, yeah, I would totally jump at it."

Druckmann said he wants to make sure quality is prioritised over quantity.

He said: "While I am the caretaker of this franchise, whatever the title is that Sony has entrusted me with, it's important for me that everything is of high quality.

"I don't want to just make a lot of it. I want to just be very thoughtful about everything that we make."

