Conservative MP and former Home Secretary James Cleverly has confirmed a "rumour" that's been "floating around Westminster" in that he's a keen Warhammer fan.

The Shadow Home Secretary posted an image on social media of himself in the background of a shot of two painted Warhammer 40k figures.

Cleverly confirmed it for the very first time after a number of eagle-eyed social media users noticed he has interacted with Warhammer content before online.

This has included liking a YouTube video, a notification of which was shared on Cleverly's X / Twitter account, and Warhammer figures have been seen in the background when he has done Zoom interviews with news outlets.

And Cleverly posted a picture of himself along with two painted figures for the first time.

He said: "There have been some rumours about me floating around Westminster for some time. There is no point in trying to hide this any longer. It's true. #warhammer40k"

The two figures Cleverly showed off are Space Marines - one is an Ultramarine and the other is a Dark Angel.

It seems as though he's interested in other miniature wargaming too as in 2020 he said: "My drug of choice is Malifaux."

Malifaux is another brand of wargaming.

Cleverly has been Braintree's MP since 2015 - he retained his seat at the 2024 general election despite Conservatives losing power in Parliament and Labour swopping in with a significant majority.

In April, a gender row erupted in the world of Warhammer as a squadron that was previously thought to be male-only by players 'has always had' women said Games Workshop, its creator.

Cleverly though isn't the only celebrity who confesses to being a Warhammer fanatic. Former Superman actor Henry Cavill is quite open about his love for the game while Elon Musk has also named one of his children after characters from the franchise.

