What's going on with Football Manager 25?

Football Manager 25 has been plagued by problems and delays in the past few months and yet another key date has been missed, sparking more worry among gamers.

Sports Interactive has taken a big gamble with its upcoming game, moving the cult classic football management simulation series over to Unity, a gaming engine the studio has not used before.

As well as that, a raft of changes were announced, including the upcoming title being the first in the series to have Premier League licensing and women's football.

It was also confirmed there will be no social media screen or data chalkboard and modes such as Create-a-Club, Challenge Mode, Versus Mode and Fantasy Draft have all been binned - for now. The game's inbox is being removed too in favour of a 'portal system'.

In September, it was announced the game would be pushed back from its "usual" early November slot to the end of that month as the development team got to grips with moving the game over to a new engine and all the challenges that can pose.

It even got a release date of November 26 at the end of September.

But just two weeks later, the news came it was delayed again - this time by four months to March.

Football Manager 25 has been plagued by problems / Sports Interactive

A statement from Sports Interactive at the time said: "Timelines were already tight and, as rightly pointed out by many of your recent comments, we were simply rushing too much and in danger of compromising our usual standards.



"This has put an enormous amount of pressure on everyone working across the studio, who are all passionately committed to delivering the best game possible.

"This is not where any of us expected to be seven weeks out from our release but, in the spirit of our studio values, we always consider the bigger picture - and the bigger picture here is that we need this additional time to deliver a game that we can all be proud of."

Part of that also said "the new gameplay reveal will also now move to the end of January 2025".

But January has now come and gone without a peep from Sports Interactive. And it's causing a lot of concern among players online.

Usually, no news is good news, but when a title that's been plagued by problems misses yet another key date, in this case it's not a good sign.

indy100 has approached Sports Interactive for an update.

Elsewhere, check out what indy100 thinks of PGA Tour 2K25 so far after being among the very first to play through a few hours of it and the comprehensive Kingdom Come: Deliverance II review.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.