It was status quo at the top of the Premier League to some extent with Arsenal and Liverpool both winning last time out, keeping the Reds six points clear with a game in hand over Arsenal.

Nottingham Forest lost ground after sustaining a shock 5-0 defeat at Bournemouth with Chelsea's loss at Manchester City drawing the Cherries level on points, with City and Newcastle United leapfrogging the Blues who slumped to sixth.

At the other end of the table, Everton continued to impress and pull themselves clear of the relegation zone under David Moyes and Leicester City's sensational win at Spurs pulled them out of the drop zone completely.

Another Bournemouth hat-trick, this time from Dango Outarra, saw another Cherries player top the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) scoring charts for a second consecutive Gameweek, this time with the midfielder earning 21 points.

Here's indy100's preview for FPL gameweek 24.

Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara's hat-trick for Bournemouth in their 5-0 rout of Nottingham Forest earned him 21 FPL points / Getty Images

FPL gameweek 24 picks - what to think about

It's the first double gameweek of the season - both Liverpool and Everton have two games, with both sides playing each other in a rescheduled game on February 12 with Liverpool travelling to Bournemouth and Everton hosting Leicester City this weekend.

The obvious thought might be to triple captain Mohamed Salah but both of the Reds' away games could be very tricky; Bournemouth are in incredible form and Everton look rejuvenated to some extent under David Moyes and will want to sign off the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park with a win.

Another thing to think about here could be to load up as much as possible on Liverpool and Everton assets and then use the assistant manager chip; a good option could be to use this on Moyes to start with.

It's now available and managers have a monetary value between £0.5m and £1.5m which players need to budget for.

When the chip is activated, an assistant manager can be chosen for three successive Gameweeks. They will get six points for each win, three for a draw, two for a clean sheet and one point for every goal. For example, a 2-0 win would be worth 10 points in total (six for the win, two for the clean sheet and two for goals).

If players pick a manager who faces a club ranked at least five places higher in the Premier League table at the start of the gameweek, there's an extra 10 points for a win or an additional five points for a draw.

This gives players a difficult choice whether to go for a top manager with more of a likelihood to bank points or risk it and try go big.

When a chip is activated, selecting a manager does not cost any transfers.

But after the chip is activated, if a new manager is wanted ahead of the next Gameweek, this will cost the same as switching in a new player.

Also, while the Assistant Manager chip is active, no other chips can be used.

The Assistant Manager chip also falls in the three players per club quota, meaning Arne Slot cannot be brought in if players have three Liverpool players in their squad for example.

If managers are in double Gameweeks, players have the chance to cash in for double on these, just like they would with players.

Looking at the rest of the teams and other options, Arsenal host Manchester City up next but then have two green fixtures against Leicester City and West Ham United.

FPL has four difficulty rankings of fixtures - green (2) is the so-called 'easiest' with this then going through neutral (3), light red (4), and dark red (5), which is what is referred to through this analysis.

Nottingham Forest will be looking to bounce back from the Bournemouth result but have a tough run with two neutral and three light red fixtures making up their next five.

Manchester City's tough run in the league continues and although defensive and midfield frailties remain, City seem to have found their mojo in front of goal again with Phil Foden and Erling Haaland providing good returns in recent weeks.

Newcastle United have no green fixture in their next four but then do not have a single red one for the eight gameweeks after that. Chelsea have an easier run now with three green fixtures and two neutral making up their next five.

Although Bournemouth host Liverpool next, the Cherries have no red fixture in the next 10 after that, so that could be something to think about, especially with just how well Bournemouth have done of late.

Aston Villa have a couple of green fixtures next, Brighton have two red and Fulham have no green in their next three.

Brentford have a good run with three green and three neutral fixtures in their next six.

Manchester United have three neutral fixtures in a row, Crystal Palace's progress up the table was stunted last time out but the Eagles have no red gameweek in the next five and West Ham United have a mix of green and red fixtures in their next four.

Spurs have no red fixture in their next three but their form is woeful at present.

Leicester City are now out of the relegation zone but have a mixed run coming up, Wolves have no green fixture in their next four but then after that no red in their next nine, Ipswich Town have no red in their next eight and Southampton don't have a red in their next three.

Everton's David Moyes could prove a fruitful option for managers keen to play the assistant manager chip at the first attempt / Getty Images

FPL transfer news

Through January, we'll keep you up-to-date with all of the most important transfers that have happened since the last gameweek.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker has joined AC Milan on loan for the rest of the season and on the other side of Manchester, United winger Antony has joined La Liga side Real Betis on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Chelsea summer signing Renato Veiga has made a switch to Serie A for the rest of the season, joining Juventus on loan.

Two more loan moves - Brentford's Mads Roerslev has joined Wolfsburg and Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury has signed for Sheffield United.

There have been two more permanent signings at Manchester City too with Christian McFarlane joining from New York City and Yuma Bah from Real Valladolid.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker has signed for AC Milan on loan for the rest of the season / Getty Images

FPL injuries



Each gameweek, this is a comprehensive guide to players who are out or are a doubt for each club in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected (if they have a 75 per cent chance of playing, the number will be by their name in brackets, the same for 50 per cent chance and so on), otherwise they are ruled out.

This is correct at the time of writing.

Arsenal - David Raya (75), Ben White, Tomiyasu Takehiro, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus

Aston Villa - Pau Torres, Tyrone Mings (75), Ross Barkley (50), Amadou Onana (75)

Bournemouth - Adam Smith, Marcos Sensei, James Hill, Julian Araujo, Julio Soler, Luis Sinisterra, Alex Scott, Evanilson, Enes Unal

Brentford - Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry (75), Aaron Hickey, Kevin Schade (75), Christian Norgaard (75), Josh Dasilva, Gustavo Nunes, Igor Thiago

Brighton - Jason Steele, Pervis Estupinan (75), Ferdi Kadioglu, Igor Julio, Mats Wieffer (50), James Milner, Solly March (75), Evan Ferguson

Brighton - Jason Steele, Pervis Estupinan (75), Ferdi Kadioglu, Igor Julio, Mats Wieffer (50), James Milner, Solly March (75), Evan Ferguson Chelsea -Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia, Omari Kellyman

Crystal Palace - Chadi Riad, Joel Ward, Cheick Doucoure, Adam Wharton, Matheus Franca

Everton - Seamus Coleman, Dwight McNeil, Orel Mangala (50), Tim Iroegbunam (25), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (50), Armando Broja (25), Youssef Chermiti

Fulham - Kenny Tete, Harry Wilson (75), Reiss Nelson (50)

Ipswich Town - Sam Szmodics (50), Conor Chaplin (50), Wes Burns (50), Chiedozie Ogbene

Leicester City - Mads Hermansen, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi (50), Abdul Fatawu

Liverpool - Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones

Manchester City - Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Jeremy Doku (75), Rodri, Oscar Bobb (75)

Manchester United - Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw, Manuel Ugarte (75), Mason Mount

Newcastle United - Jamaal Lascelles, Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson

Nottingham Forest - Callum Hudson-Odoi (75), Ibrahim Sangare

Southampton - Aaron Ramsdale (75), Jack Stephens (50), Juan Larios, Tyler Dibling, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ross Stewart

Spurs - Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, Cristian Romero, Djed Spence (75), James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke, Richarlison (75)

West Ham United - Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrod Bowen (50), Crysencio Summerville (50), Michail Antonio, Niclas Fullkrug

Wolves - Yerson Mosquera, Carlos Forbs, Boubacar Traore (25), Enso Gonzalez, Jorgen Strand Larsen (75), Sasa Kalajdzic

FPL suspensions

Some players have picked up suspensions or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Again, this is correct at the time of writing.

Chelsea - Mykhailo Mudryk

Wolves - Joao Gomes

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Arsenal's Mikel Arteta lock horns once again following the fiery 2-2 draw earlier in the season between their two sides at the Etihad Stadium / Getty Images

FPL gameweek 24 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Saturday (February 1) at 3pm GMT unless stated otherwise.

Arsenal v Manchester City (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Brentford v Spurs (Sunday, 2pm)

Chelsea v West Ham United (Monday, 8pm)

Everton v Leicester City

Everton v Liverpool (Wednesday, February 12, 7.30pm)

Ipswich Town v Southampton

Manchester United v Crystal Palace (Sunday, 2pm)

Newcastle United v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Brighton (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Wolves v Aston Villa (Saturday, 5.30pm)

When does the next FPL gameweek start?



There's a two week wait for the next FPL gameweek (because of the FA Cup) and it gets underway on Friday, February 14 with Brighton v Chelsea at 8pm.

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

