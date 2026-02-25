Marvel's Wolverine release date is good news for GTA 6

Marvel's Wolverine's release date has been officially revealed by Insomniac Games and it likely means good news for GTA 6 releasing in 2026.



Marvel's Wolverine will release on 15 September, more than two months before the current Grand Theft Auto 6 release date of 19 November.

There have been previous claims that Sony has secured a deal for exclusive GTA 6 marketing rights.

In September 2024, on the XNC Podcast, MAGG, an industry insider, claimed the agreement would allow the company to advertise the game as its partner.

Around the same time, RedGamingTech also backed this up with a Tweet which said: "Can confirm I've heard (and mentioned in a video) that Sony is going to use GTA 6 for heavy marketing of the PS5 Pro. Don't take as confirmation though - pinch of salt until it's announced."

To be clear, this is speculation and has not been officially confirmed.

However if this is the case, then it's likely Sony would want the huge releases of Marvel's Wolverine and GTA 6 to be spread out from each other to not affect any potential sales if they have a say in the release dates.

And if GTA 6 was not on track to release on 19 November at present, then it's likely Sony would want Marvel's Wolverine to go on sale in November as it's one of the most popular months for gaming purchases in the run up to the festive season.

Marvel's Wolverine release date announcement was posted in the Gaming Subreddit and gamers have had a lot to say about it in the comments.



One said: "Wolverine and then GTA 6 this Fall, we're eating good."

Another commented: "It's kinda weird that they just casually dropped the release date on a random Tuesday and not in the big State of Play we had last week."

"Gonna be honest, I almost forgot this existed," a third admitted.

A fourth posted: "If it wasn't for Insomniac, I don't know what Sony would have done this generation. They're literally saving the console for them."

And a fifth declared: "If they nail the combat and keep it brutal, this could be insane."

