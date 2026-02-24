Donald Trump has been slammed over comments made about the USA women’s hockey team after achieving the same feat as the men’s team.

As the Winter Olympics 2026 drew to a close, one of the final medals to be decided was for the men’s ice hockey event, with the USA beating Canada to the gold in a tense match that was won in overtime.

FBI director Kash Patel has been slammed for his “wild” appearance at the event and the celebrations after. Meanwhile, a phone call made to the team by US president Trump is being equally scorched for “belittling” the women’s ice hockey team (who also won gold).

In a widely-shared clip, Patel can be seen holding up a phone on loudspeaker with Trump on the line. He is heard telling the men’s team, “We’ll just have some fun. We have medals for you guys.”

It was when discussing his plans to host the men’s team at the White House that he made a remark about “having” to also bring the women’s team.

“And we have to, I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the woman’s [sic] team, you do know that? … I do believe I probably would be impeached,” Trump said to a response of laughter from the team.

Many people were left disgusted by not only his comment, but the response from the athletes.

“It’s really disappointing to see all the men who seemed so supportive of the women’s team after they won gold turn around and laugh at that joke about them being invited like they really are just nasty individuals,” one wrote.

Another noted: “It’s ‘keep politics out of sports’ until it’s the leader of the country belittling the women’s teams that accomplished the SAME THING as the men’s team and all of these men that the next gen look up to laughing along with it.”

Someone else suggested: “After that comment I hope the women’s team declines that invitation because what the hell was that.”

“The concept of hating women so much!!! So much!!!! That even the team that won gold in the exact same sport as you are a punchline to you. I hope they rot in hell,” another commented.

Another asked: “Anyway @TeamUSA @usahockey do you have anything to say about the scene in your men’s team’s locker room where the women’s team who made history in multiple ways and delivered you a gold medal was insulted and mocked and turned into a misogynistic punch line?”

