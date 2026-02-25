Women, rejoice - new app will flag if smart glasses are being worn near you

In 2026, the year where we thought we might have flying cars and robots running around after us, we're stuck in a purgatory where technology has transformed the way we live, but not always for the better.

Everything is online now; from our phones, to our watches, our fridges - and even our glasses.

The Google Glass set the bar for glasses-based smart tech back in 2013, however, the introduction of Meta's Ray-Ban partnership in the form of Meta Glasses were what really popularised the movement.

Fitted with a 12MP camera for 3K video, open-ear audio, and Meta AI voice integration for hands-free calling, texting, and live streaming; they've really made a case for ditching screen time for good.

They've become particularly essential among content creators who use them to film 'POV'-style videos, or adventurers who want to capture memories without the need for a phone on-hand.

However, there's been growing concern around instances where smart glasses in general aren't necessarily being used for the right reasons.

There's been reports of women and children being filmed without consent, and Meta have pledged support for AI implementation and even facial recognition, which is being perceived as a breach of privacy.

According to the New York Times, a new 'Name Tag' feature would allow smart glasses to identify information about someone based on their face.

It's enough to make anyone want to rethink leaving the house, and we should be worried given that nearly 20 per cent of smart glasses users have admitted to filming others without their consent, according to one study.

However, after reading a 404 Media report on men reportedly using the devices to film women in massage parlours, one tech entrepreneur has fought back with a new app that can reportedly detect when smart glasses are nearby.

The Android app, known as Nearby Glasses, which was built by Yves Jeanrenaud, can send push notifications that alert you to well, nearby glasses - should you want to avoid being secretly filmed.

While the app is still very much in its early stages of being live, in theory, it can pick up Bluetooth data and specific signals sent out by certain device types at various distance ranges.

The only real downside is that you may well pick up other devices, including smart watches...so don't be too hasty to confront anyone.

“I consider it to be a tiny part of resistance against surveillance tech,” Jeanrenaud told the outlet of the app's conception. “This is a tech solution to a social problem exaggerated by tech.”

The Nearby Glasses app is now available on Google Play, but not yet on iPhone.

While we should by no means need to have an app like this, it's certainly a step in the right direction.

