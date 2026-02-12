Marvel's Wolverine release date 'leaked' by PlayStation

It seems PlayStation may have leaked the release date for its upcoming first-party game Marvel's Wolverine from Insomniac Games.

The latest (rather brutal) trailer for Marvel's Wolverine was revealed during PlayStation's last main State of Play in September 2025 when it was confirmed the game is scheduled to release in Fall 2026 with more being revealed in Spring.

And it's been spotted on the Latin American PS Store that window may have been narrowed down.

A translated listing for the game says: "Marvel's Wolverine arrives on PlayStation 5 consoles in Q3 2026."

With Fall covering September, October and November, and Q3 here crossing over with September, it's sparked speculation Marvel's Wolverine will release some time in September, two months clear of the scheduled GTA 6 release date - but this is unconfirmed.

This was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments.

One said: "This is kind of expected because assuming GTA 6 is still slated for November, Sony won't release any first-party games around Q4 because they see GTA 6 is a major console seller for themselves especially if it gets proper PS5 Pro utilisation."

"Wolverine has big September energy," a second agreed.

A third commented: "Great spot! I'd wager September."

"I can already imagine the carnage that will be during the September and October release windows to make money before Rockstar takes it all for themselves," a fourth said.

And a fifth added: "Just regional phrasing I imagine. UK store reads it as Autumn of 2026. Can see it being September though."

A specific release date for Marvel's Wolverine is not yet known.

