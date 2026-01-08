Xbox Developer Direct 2026 officially confirmed - and it's absolutely huge

Xbox has confirmed a Developer Direct livestream is taking place on 22 January and it's going to be absolutely huge given the games that have been confirmed.

The stream will start at 6pm GMT (1pm ET / 10am PT) and will feature Fable, Forza Horizon 6 and Beast of Reincarnation from Game Freak, the main studio behind the Pokemon games.

A first look at gameplay from all three titles will be shared during the stream from developers themselves, along with key updates about where exactly things are at with each game and what to expect.

Starting with Fable, a first in-depth look will be shared revealing "the magic and mischief that awaits players in this fresh new beginning for the franchise, including a first look at some stunning new gameplay", according to an Xbox release.

"Of course, the core themes of Fable will all be there - choice, consequence, drama, action, British humour and (of course) chickens, all reimagined for existing fans and new players alike."

Fable will be one of the games appearing at Xbox Developer Direct 2026 / Playground Games, Xbox Game Studios

Playground Games is the developer behind Fable and Forza Horizon 6, which will also be appearing during the livestream.

Forza Horizon 6 will be set in Japan and developers will share a "deep-dive into a very first look at gameplay, including reveals of new features - and how Japan comes to life in this stunning new instalment".



And Game Freak's Beast of Reincarnation will feature too, which is set in a profound and dangerous post-apocalyptic Japan. It focuses on a young protagonist called Emma along with her canine companion Koo.

Developers will "reveal details of Emma's innovative plant manipulation actions and gameplay with Koo".

Xbox Developer Direct will stream across Xbox's official feeds.

