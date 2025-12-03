Pokemon Legends: Z-A - New Mega Evolution revealed but fans are split

A new Mega Evolution has been revealed for Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension DLC but fans are divided about it on social media.

The Pokemon Company confirmed Mega Lucario Z will be in the new update, along with an extra side mission that allows players to catch legendary Pokemon Mewtwo.

Mega Lucario is already in Pokemon Legends: Z-A but Mega Lucario Z is slightly different. That's because Z Mega Evolutions need less time to fire off moves but burn through Mega Power quickly. That means they're best used when trying to win matches as quickly as possible.

The long fur around Mega Lucario Z's head and waist, as well as its fan-shaped tail, make it difficult to get a full view of its powerful movements and in close combat, this can work to visually disorient opponents.

Areas of its body, such as the backs of its hands and its shins, have been hardened with steel energy, allowing it to deliver powerful blows by concentrating its strength precisely into these hardened parts.

The news and design of Mega Lucario Z was posted into the LegendsZA Subreddit and fans have been having their say in the comments, with the reaction being mixed.

One said: "As long as it doesn't faint to a small breeze on ranked I'm definitely going to give it a try!"

"Not feeling it personally but I think a lot of people will like it and that's great," a second commented.

A third thought: "Looks like it should be water fighting."

"It is definitely going to be Korrina's signature Pokemon," theorised a fourth. "It looks exactly like her new design."

And a fifth said: "I really like this one a lot. Although I will say Lucario getting a new Mega wasn't necessary since regular Mega Lucario is in ubers but I'm not complaining, I love this design."

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension DLC is out on Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Switch on 10 December.

