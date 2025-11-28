Forza Horizon 6 release date and platforms ‘revealed’ by insider

Huge Forza Horizon 6 details have been 'revealed' by a renowned insider, including an update on the game's release date and what platforms it's expected to release on.

Forza Horizon 6 was officially teased by Xbox at Xbox Tokyo Game Show in September, confirming the game's setting of Japan which had been heavily speculated.

It was revealed at the end of that teaser the latest entry into the renowned open-world arcade racing series would release at some point in 2026.

And reputable insider NateTheHate has narrowed down that window after being asked about it on social media.

NateTheHate was asked if the release date of Forza Horizon 6 would change with GTA 6 being delayed, to which he replied: "First half 2026 has been the target and remains as such."

He's seemingly claiming Forza Horizon 6 was always planned to release before the end of June.

NateTheHate was also asked about if Forza Horizon 6 would release on Nintendo Switch 2 and replied: "I have not heard of a SW2 version at this time."

Forza Horizon 6 is being developed by Playground Games and being published under Xbox Game Studios. Recently released Xbox first-party titles have been available on PlayStation platforms day one.



While a Forza Horizon 5 PS5 port only happened this year after the game's initial release in 2021, it's highly likely Forza Horizon 6 will release at launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The claims from NateTheHate were posted into the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments.

One said: "Every game in this series is a masterpiece and I will be there day one for this."

A second speculated: "First half of 2026 for PC and Xbox and second half for PS5."

"Really curious with how they handle Tokyo," a third commented.

A fourth declared: "Day one PC and I'll be there."

And there were a number of fans speculating the game will release in May.

Forza Horizon 6's release date and platforms have not been officially confirmed and remain speculation at this time.



