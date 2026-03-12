PS6 and Xbox Project Helix release dates 'revealed'

A renowned leaker has claimed both the PS6 and Xbox Project Helix are "still on track" to release in 2027.

Shortages of key components used in gaming consoles and PCs, such as GPU, RAM and memory caused by giant tech companies investing heavily in AI data centres, has swirled speculation that this could cause delays to the next generation of gaming hardware.

Microsoft recently confirmed it's "deep in development" on new Xbox hardware with the codename Project Helix, with details of it continuing to emerge from the currently ongoing Game Developers Conference (GDC). It seems as though it will be a hybrid between a traditional gaming console and a PC.

Sony has not yet officially confirmed the PS6 console but bosses have previously said its next generation of hardware is "top of mind".

There have been all sorts of claims about the release dates for both consoles, including speculation the PS6 might not release this decade, but the latest from KeplerL2 is that both could release next year.

On the NeoGAF forum, KeplerL2 said: "Both Xbox and PS6 are still in track for Holiday 2027."

In a separate comment, KeplerL2 confirmed the heavily rumoured PlayStation handheld to tie in with the PS6 is on track for the same timeframe too.

This was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and fans have had a lot to say in the comments.

One said: "While I was thinking 2028 is probably the likelier outcome, I don't know why people here were acting so shocked that it could come even earlier just because of 'RAM' as a boogeyman. These are the same companies that shipped in the middle of the bloody pandemic, I'm sure they have things mapped out for various scenarios."

"I don't believe consumers are prepared to pay for consoles this early," a second countered.

A third added: "When the PS4 is still getting releases and has support for the games that the silent majority of gamers spend 90 per cent of their time on (GTA 5, Fortnite, Minecraft etc) then I don't see why anyone would immediately jump to the PS6."

"I think anyone deluding themselves into thinking that Sony cares that you think 'there's still life left in the PS5 gen' is gonna be very surprised when PS6 launches late 2027 or early 2028," a fourth mused. "The 'Sony is definitely pushing back PS6 to 2030+!' has always seemed like crazy cope."

And a fifth commented: "People are forgetting the state the world was in during 2020. Everything had a price hike and inventory problem. This time it is just RAM and inventory. This is just Covid part 2 for them but they are likely better prepared."

The PS6 has not yet been officially confirmed. A release date for Xbox Project Helix is currently unconfirmed too.

