Why was Scott Mills sacked? Everything we know about the BBC radios star's sudden axing

BBC Radio 2 breakfast host Scott Mills has been dismissed from his role at the corporation following allegations concerning his personal conduct, the BBC has confirmed. The popular presenter, who took over the flagship morning show last year, is no longer contracted to the broadcaster.

A BBC spokesperson stated: "While we do not comment on matters relating to individuals we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted and has left the BBC." The news broke during the 12 pm bulletin on Radio 2, with veteran DJ Gary Davies stepping in to replace Mills from Wednesday onwards. Davies did not address the reason for Mills’ absence when he began his show, simply telling listeners: "Morning, Gary in for Scott."

Jeremy Vine, presenting his own show on BBC Radio 2, expressed his surprise at the announcement. "Obviously, I was taken aback by that opening story to the news," he told listeners. "I had not heard anything about it until 17 minutes ago, when it was on the BBC website and I only had the information that was given to you in the bulletin, I have nothing more, that it was allegations about Scott Mills’ personal conduct, which have led to him being sacked."

In an internal email to staff, Lorna Clarke, the BBC's director of music, acknowledged the suddenness of the news. "I wanted to personally let you know that Scott Mills has left the breakfast show, and the BBC," she wrote.

PA

"I know that this news will be sudden and unexpected and therefore must come as a shock. Not least as so many of us have worked with Scott over a great many years, across a broad range of our programmes on R1, 5Live, R2 and TV." She added: "While I appreciate many of you will have questions, I hope you can understand that I am not going to be saying anything further now."

Mills, 53, from Southampton, had only taken over the coveted breakfast slot from Zoe Ball last year. His last broadcast was on Tuesday, where he light-heartedly joked about waxing his legs and performing "Stars In Their Eyes" with fellow presenter Vernon Kay, signing off with a seemingly innocuous "See you tomorrow." His reported earnings were between £355,000 and £359,999, according to the corporation’s last annual report.

The presenter boasts a long and varied career with the BBC, beginning on Radio 1 in the late 1990s. He hosted various slots, including the popular The Scott Mills Show, before moving to Radio 2 in 2022 to replace Steve Wright. Beyond radio, Mills participated in series 12 of Strictly Come Dancing and won Celebrity Race Across The World with his husband in 2024. He also recently featured in a Traitors-themed sketch for Comic Relief and has been a commentator for the Eurovision Song Contest.

His departure comes ahead of scheduled appearances supporting Boyzone on their "Two For The Road" gigs in June.