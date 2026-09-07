XBOX Project Helix LIVE: Microsoft's next gen will be more than just one console

XBOX CEO Asha Sharma has revealed Microsoft's upcoming Project Helix may be more than just a single console.

Microsoft's next-generation XBOX console is already "deep in development" after being officially teased, sparking all sorts of speculation about its release date, price, specs and hardware.

Rumours suggest the main Project Helix console could be a hybrid gaming PC, with backwards compatibility also expected to continue to be a major part of Microsoft's next-generation strategy.

Follow Indy100's XBOX Project Helix live blog below for all the latest release date rumours, price updates, hardware leaks, specs, XBOX and Microsoft announcements, alongside breaking news, as it happens.

XBOX Project Helix will be more than just one console XBOX CEO Asha Sharma has said Project Helix will be more than just the one console. Speaking to BBC at Gamescom, she said: "We're not sharing more on Helix, I know you had to ask it [about the console having a disc drive]. "But look, we've been hard at work on a great next generation and a great family of devices for Helix and we'll share more soon." So it seems there's likely to be a number of devices that come under the Project Helix umbrella, perhaps similar to the speculated accompanying handheld console to the PS6.

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