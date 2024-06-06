When Xbox Showcase and Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Direct is and what will be announced

The Xbox Showcase and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 reveal are both happening on the same day - here's everything to know and what to expect ahead of then.

Microsoft bought Activision, the studio behind Call of Duty, for $69b and a worldwide reveal of the latest game from that franchise will happen straight after the Xbox Showcase.

Xbox Showcase is an event hosted by Microsoft which will reveal a look at new games from Xbox Game Studios, leading creators and its partners - it starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on June 9.

Immediately after that will be the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 reveal detailing what exactly to expect from the latest iteration of Activision's globally popular multiplayer first-person shooter.

The events will be streamed on Xbox, Activision Blizzard and Bethesda channels.

Black Ops 6: 'The Truth Lies' - Live Action Reveal Trailer www.youtube.com

As part of the Xbox Showcase, Microsoft is expected to reveal a new Gears game, one of the franchises that made Xbox what it is today.

Details of a new Doom game could be on the way too.

It's also understood Microsoft is planning to shadow-drop something from its first-party catalogue during the show.

On top of all that, reports claim Microsoft is gearing up to reveal its first ever handheld console.

Nintendo are renowned in this market, with devices such as the Game Boy consoles, DS and Switch and Sony have forayed into this too with the PSP and PS Vita but don't have anything active in this area currently.

But this would be Microsoft's first ever venture into this section of the market.

A new console, a mid-generation update, could be on the way as well with reports Sony is soon gearing up to release details of a PS5 Pro.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.