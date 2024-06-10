Three new Xbox consoles have everyone saying the same thing about PS5 Pro

During Microsoft's Xbox Showcase, the American video game brand revealed three new consoles in its Xbox Series X/S lineup and gamers on social media are massively underwhelmed, with a lot of them saying the same thing about the expected upcoming PS5 Pro.



The three new consoles revealed as part of a mid-generation update are digital-only versions of the Xbox Series X and S in robot white along with a special edition Xbox Series X with 2TB of storage in galaxy black.

During the reveal, Sarah Bond, Xbox president, said: "These new X and S consoles, alongside the many other devices in our Xbox gaming family, offer you more choices.

"It's our mission to make Xbox the best place for you to play. We're hard at work on the next generation."

But social media users are not convinced about the new consoles.













It seems the mid-generation updates of these consoles have not gone down particularly well because while they give players more options of how to play, there doesn't seem to be any specification updates and are more of a refresh.



In other words, the consoles are likely to perform exactly the same as the current Xbox Series X/S options do which were released in 2020.

It's reported Sony is developing a PS5 Pro with better technical specifications which means games would be able to perform better and run faster.

This has still yet to be officially confirmed though.

The benefits of the new Xbox consoles are the digital only options will be cheaper to buy and the console with extra storage means more games and content can be stored, negating some of the frustration of only being able to have a limited number of games downloaded at one time.

Elsewhere, it seemed to be a successful Xbox Showcase event in terms of updates and reveals on new games, including a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct event showing off new gameplay, content and what to expect from its story.

The event also included reveals of new Gears, Doom and Metal Gear Solid games with some social media users saying it's one of the best Xbox Showcase events ever.

