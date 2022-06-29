Halifax has upset all of the right people with the concept of pronouns, after they revealed they were introducing pronouns to their staff badges to avoid “accidental misgendering”.
In a social media post on Tuesday, just days before this year’s Pride Month comes to a close, the company shared an image of a badge belonging to Gemma with the pronouns “she/her/hers”, adding “pronouns matter”.
Responding to social media users who struggle to grasp a basic principle of English grammar, Halifax added: “We want to create a safe and accepting environment that opens the conversation around gender identity. We care about our customers and our colleagues’ individual preferences, so for us, it’s a very simple solution to accidental misgendering.”
But some Twitter users have struggled to comprehend the small gesture, with one claiming they have “banked with Halifax since I was 16” and will now “close my account and go with another”.
“Anyone who banks with these clowns need to close their account,” fumed another.
A third despaired: “Very much wishing I had a @HalifaxBank account to close.”
“Good morning Andy, my pronouns are closed/account,” moaned a fourth.
We’re not laughing at these tweets. Promise.
Thankfully, Halifax wasn’t too fussed by ignorant individuals threatening to close their accounts with the bank, writing to one user: “We strive for inclusion, equality, and quite simply, in doing what’s right. If you disagree with our values, you’re welcome to close your account.”
LGBTQ+ charities, campaigners and allies have also offered their support to Halifax and their move to be more inclusive of gender identity:
\u201c@HalifaxBank Gender Critical Movement/Terfs on abortion: Tumbleweed.\n\nGender Critical Movement/Terfs on pronouns: \u201cThis is outrageous. I\u2019m going to close my account.\u201d\u201d— Halifax (@Halifax) 1656403203
\u201cIt\u2019s great to see workplaces like @HalifaxBank offering staff the option of including their pronouns on badges.\n\nHaving pronouns on badges is a simple yet impactful way to make sure LGBTQ+ identities are respected \u2013 for employees and customers alike \ud83c\udf08\ud83d\udc97\u201d— Stonewall (@Stonewall) 1656493027
\u201cI wonder, if we could beam back to 2012 and tell the people replying to this that in 10 years they would be publicly losing it over bank teller name tags, exactly how they would react?\u201d— James Wong (@James Wong) 1656486905
\u201cIf you ever even BEGIN to think that #Pride is not still very much needed here in the UK (and elsewhere) then just look at the absolute wave of anger that a bank allowing people to have pronouns on the badges to help with identification/allyship causes. People need hobbies.\u201d— Jerry Daykin (@Jerry Daykin) 1656499414
\u201cThe replies. Dear God.\n\nThe world won't end because some people want "they" or "them" on their lapel badge, and because @HalifaxBank took a simple step to help a number of its staff feel appreciated.\nIt's merely good management.\u201d— Owen Williams \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Owen Williams \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1656499320
\u201cReading some of the replies, what I truly don't understand is that if something as simple and easy as this makes others feel accepted and respected, with no impact or cost to you, why on earth do you care so much?\n\nPronouns do matter. \n\n\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\u201d— Ethan Spibey (@Ethan Spibey) 1656488277
As the fallout over a rather courteous gesture continues, we’d like to wish the Halifax social media team a pleasant Wednesday afternoon.
