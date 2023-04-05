Company fires employee after job post asking for 'white candidates' was shared

A Virginia-based IT services company faced backlash on social media after a viral 'job posting' indicated that only white candidates were wanted.

Arthur Grand Technologies later clarified in a statement released on LinkedIn that a “former employee” had taken an existing job posting from Indeed and “added discriminatory language” and then “reposted it through his own account.”

According to screenshots of the job posting, which circulated on Twitter and Reddit, the job posting indicated Arthur Grand Technologies was seeking white-only candidates for a business analyst in Dallas, Texas.

A bold note at the bottom of the job listing read, “Only Born Us Citizens [White] who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, TX [Don’t share with candidates].”

On Twitter, user kendallybrown shared the screenshot which was viewed over 6.8 million times. Another from TK_Finch was viewed 200k times.

On Reddit, a post outlining the job description was upvoted more than 50k times with hundreds of comments from disgusting people.

Shortly after the job post was brought to the company’s attention, they removed it and said they are taking “necessary legal action” against the job poster.

By Wednesday afternoon, Arthur Grand Technologies’ website and social media pages were unviewable.

Several screenshots and statements from other reports claim the company had released a different statement in the hours after the job posting was listed, saying a “junior recruiter” was responsible for the offensive job post.

“We have taken immediate action and terminated their employment for violating our policy,” the initial statement said.

However, in their most recent statement, Arthur Grand Technologies said the job posting was not authorised, nor posted, by the company or its employees.

“Arthur Grand is a minority-owned company that has been offering IT and staffing services since 2012 and we pride ourselves on the diversity of our staff and leadership,” the company wrote.



“It is the policy of Arthur Grand that all employees and applicants for employment are afforded equal opportunity without regard to race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, age national origin, religion, or other non-job-related disability.”

The company asked that the public not raise any “assumption comments or questions” further.

Indy100 reached out to Arthur Grand Technologies for comment.



