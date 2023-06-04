With June being Pride Month and the time to advocate for the rights of LGBT+ people, conservatives have still taken the opportunity to try and make it all about them – from releasing “transphobic” documentaries on Twitter to now erecting their own flags making their views on sexuality and gender known.

April Wilde Despain - a “homeschool mom” from Utah who “enjoys causing unnecessary drama” and is “not a member of or believer in the LGBTQ religion”, according to her Twitter bio – shared a tweet commenting on Pride Month on Friday.

She wrote: “We heard June was the month to hang up flags celebrating our personal beliefs about gender, sexuality, and identity. So we hung up ours!”

Along with the text, she attached a photo of her and her husband posing next to a flag depicting “a proclamation to the world” on “the family” issued by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1995.

Well, that’s what the title says, at least – the rest is too small to read on the flag from the distance.

Kind of defeats the purpose of a flag, April.

Anyway, for those unfamiliar, the Mormon proclamation states “all human beings – male and female – are created in the image of God” and that “marriage between man and woman is essential to His eternal plan”.

It continues: “We warn that individuals who violate covenants of chastity, who abuse spouse or offspring, or who fail to fulfil family responsibilities will one day stand accountable before God.

“Further, we warn that the disintegration of the family will bring upon individuals, communities, and nations the calamities foretold by ancient and modern profits.”

However, what April failed to realise is where there is a chance to get creative with Photoshop, the internet will all too happily take it.

And so, alternative flags were born:

Others, meanwhile, decided to point other issues contained within the picture – such as April’s choice of footwear:

April has since doubled down following the ridicule, sharing the image again several hours later and writing: “Uh oh. All the ‘inclusive’ and ‘tolerant’ have found my tweet and are mocking my family bc we dare to believe differently than them.

“I’m so sad. Oh well.

“To all them I say: here’s another pic of us enjoying what we believe about gender, sexuality, identity and love.”

And thus, the memeing continued all other again…

