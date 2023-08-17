All of the A-level results day 2023 freebies and discounts that you can get

Whether you are delighted with your A-level results or pretty disappointed, don't worry.

Not only does Jeremy Clarkson have your back, you can eat to celebrate or distract yourself from your sorrows thanks to a number of restaurants and shops doing deals for A-level receiving teens.

Here is what you could get your hands on.

Nando's

The chicken shop chain is offering a free quarter chicken or starter menu item when they show their student ID and results at the till. Results can be email, text or the paper version.

To qualify for the freebie, students will need to spend £7 either eating in or taking away.

Nando’s AFP via Getty Images

TGI Fridays

TGI's is offering students 23 per cent off their food bill when they show their results. Students will need to join the restaurant chain's Stripes Rewards loyalty programme to qualify for this discount, which is on the TGI Fridays app.

Frankie & Benny's

Frankie & Benny's will be offering students who show their exam results to a member of staff a free margherita pizza and a glass of coke as a chaser.

There are vegan and gluten free options too but you will have to pay extra for extra toppings.

Bill's

At Bill's, students can get a free dessert when a main course is ordered on both the A-Level and GCSE Results Day. All you need to do is show your student ID and your results.

Chiquito

Mexican chain Chiquito is offering a free portion of Garlic Tortilla Bread and a glass of coke to students who show their exam results.

Bella Italia

Bella Italia are offering students 30 per cent off their bill with one adult main. To get the discount, you'll need to enter your email address on their website here. You will also need to show your results in the restaurant.

Wildwood

The Italian restaurant Wildwood is offering students a free pizza or pasta with a purchase this results day with a minimum spend of £7 in one of its restaurants. You can pick from a free garlic rosemary bread or a classic margherita or spaghetti pomodoro.

Las Iguanas

Las Iguanas are cheering everyone up with some churros, as well as 25 per cent off the total bill.

Dungeons



Those who get a Grade D or below in their History exam can take their results along to The Dungeons in return for free entry.

A-Level students can enter The London Dungeon, The York Dungeon, and The Blackpool Dungeon for free with ID and proof of their History results showing an applicable grade to the ticket office on 17 and 18 August 2023.

With deals like this, it almost makes all the blood sweat and tears of revision worth it.

