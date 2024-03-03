Ajul Hotel & Spa Resort: Unwind at the luxury resort that's Greece’s best-kept secret

When it comes to holiday destinations, Greece has an abundance of beautiful locations to choose from as the country has the longest coastline on the Mediterranean Basin.

In recent years, Brits have been showing some love for Greece, as UK arrivals were up by 181 per cent (4.5 million) in 2022, according to the country’s central bank.

There’s no doubt is a sought-after nation to vacation with some of the most popular tourist areas being the Greek islands such as Mykonos and Santorini.

But if you’re on the search for somewhere just as picturesque to escape the island crowds while also being surrounded by the peace and quiet of nature, with unrivalled sea views, then Ajul Luxury Hotel and Spa Resort should be on your visit list.

Ajul Luxury Hotel and Spa Resort first opened in 2023 and is owned and managed by ZEUS International Hotels and Resort, the retreat has over 166 suites to accommodate holidaymakers who are seeking a relaxing stay, with "ultra-all-inclusive" hospitality.

Panoramic shot of the resort which has lovely views of the pine tree forests Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort

Location

Tucked away on the beach of Agia Paraskevi village, the resort is situated on a hilltop that looks out onto stunning views of the Aegean Sea.

To get to this quiet corner of the mainland, you’ll need to fly to Thessaloniki airport where you can request to be picked up by a private hotel transfer and the drive takes up to an hour and a half – a journey I would say is worth it for the location.

The area is “renowned for its unique natural environment of pine tree forests and natural springs,” something you can fully appreciate from the resort’s hilltop location, due to its remoteness everything is contained within the resort so it’s ideal for those looking to holiday in a private oasis but maybe not for those looking to explore the area.

There were always buggies being driven around to take you to different areas of the resort, and friendly staff were on hand if you lost or needed directions.

In addition, the resort is only a 5-minute car journey/buggy ride (or 10-15 minute walk) downhill to the pebble beach which has clear blue waters as well as lounge chairs and parasols to relax under – and if you’re peckish or thirsty then there is an area to get some tasty pastries and bread-based treats, as well as ice-cold beverages.

(Honestly, I could have stayed there the entire duration of the trip!)

The stunning view from my room Sinead Butler

Rooms

With over 16 different room types ranging from exclusive suites, bungalows and villas, there are plenty of accommodation options at Ajul.

On arrival at the accommodation, I was taken aback at how luxurious the place was in person – it reminded me of something straight out of The White Lotus (if a season was set in Greece).

During my visit, I stayed in the Executive Villa that had two bedrooms with its very own private pool at the front along with sun loungers and a table and chairs for outdoor dining.

My villa looked out onto a beautiful display of palm trees with the Aegean Sea making an appearance in the background – not a bad view to wake up to in the morning.

The room also had huge sliding doors both in the living room and bedroom, meaning you had both the views and pool just a few steps away in one big open plan space.

Other amenities included: LED LCD TV 43’’ or 55’’, Satellite TV & Radio, Mini bar, coffee & tea facilities, and luxurious bathroom amenities including hair dryer, Bathroom scale, bathrobes, and slippers.

Restaurants

The Infinity restaurant which offers a variety of food with a sea view to dine next to Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort

For me, food is an important part of the holiday experience, and there was a plentiful offering at Ajul with three restaurants to choose from.

Infinity, the main restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner where there is a wide selection of delicious dishes in their Mediterranean-style buffet complemented by a wine list – plus you don’t even need to reserve a table.

On my first night, I dined at the resort’s Italian restaurant “Ambrosia,” which uses the freshest ingredients to create authentic Italian flavours, from the menu I had the truffle salad and the Saffron risotto which were both rich, delicious, and would thoroughly recommend - overall, this restaurant had a lovely ambience in the evening.

Of course, when in Greece you have to taste Greek dining and that’s exactly what I did at Thimari Greek restaurant, an ideal spot for lunch and dinner as the a-la-carte menu has an excellent range of authentic Greek meals, and to get there you get to stroll through the lovely landscaped garden.

Some highlights include the spicy baked feta and the chicken souvlaki – while some of the people I dined with raved about the meatballs too.

Certainly no plain resort food here!

The Ananas Pool Bar Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort

Bars

It wouldn’t be a holiday without a cheeky cocktail (or four) and similarly to the restaurants, the three bars to enjoy from - Senses Main Bar, Enoki Beach Bar, and Ananas Pool Bar.

The true standout out of the three was the Ananas Pool Bar which sets the relaxing vibe with some good tunes (and even a live band one evening), tasty cocktails (the Piña colada was my fave), and the fact you could enjoy your drink while dipping your toes in the pool (or going for a swim, whatever you fancy).





The football and basketball courts inside the resort Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort

Activities

If chilling out is not for you, then Ajul also has its very own Adventure Park where guests can play sports as there are courts where you can play tennis, basketball and football, a climbing wall if you are looking for a challenge, and archery if you want to channel your inner Katniss Everdeen.

There was also the opportunity to take part in a yoga class, which took place overlooking the spectacular views of the villas and sea.

Various poses were covered by the instructor in the session, and as somebody who does not do yoga, it was fun to give it a go.

The resort's spa offers massage treatments and also has a pool, sauna and jacuzzi Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort

Wellness Spa

As someone who has never been to a spa, I was unsure of what to expect from my treatment at Ajul’s but it was such a wonderful experience.

The spa offers a variety of face & body treatments and massages based on the ancient traditions from the Agia Paraskevi region, and as a spa newbie, I went for a moderate half-body massage which ended up being the perfect intensity.

Between the massage and the spa music, I admittedly dozed off at one point in the 45-minute session which just tells you how relaxed I was, and ended the session with less tension in my muscles.

If a massage isn't your thing then there is another room which has loungers, a heated pool, a jacuzzi and a sauna.

A birdseye view of the beach area holidaymakers can relax Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort

Conclusion

Overall, Ajul Luxury Hotel and Spa Resort is the perfect location if you want to relax and unwind in a stunning coastal destination, I stayed in September and the weather was lovely and hot the entire time so a great place to escape the cold dreary British weather.

While the airport transfer is nearly an hour and a half, but I would say it is totally worth it if you're looking for a remote oasis to chill out at.

Due to the size of the resort, you can get lost but there is always someone you could ask for directions - and for this reason, the friendly staff really made it a lovely experience as they were always on hand to help.

In terms of food and activities, there are plenty of options to choose from so you'll never get bored, and I loved waking up to the stunning sea and pool views from my accommodation.

Cost-wise, the prices depend on the type of room you get but rooms start from around £220 per night including breakfast and you can book directly on the Ajul Luxury Hotel and Spa Resort website, while you can also check out price comparison websites such as Booking.com or Hotels.com.

