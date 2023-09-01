Model with 'world's biggest cheeks' raises concerns after latest doctor visit

A model who has undergone countless filler injections and is known for her controversial look has revealed her latest surgical procedure.

Anastasia Pokreshchuk regularly hits the headlines due to her protruding cheekbones, claiming to have the “biggest cheeks in the world”.

In a bid to maintain her title, the model often undergoes beauty treatments and says that she’s “lost count” of how many procedures she’s had.

Most recently, Anastasia revealed a before and after photo of herself at 18 and now, at age 34 – also telling fans that she’s gone under the knife again to get the “biggest breast implants” available.

And now, she’s planning a mysterious procedure with a gynaecologist which has left fans concerned.

In a clip that has over 113,000 views and thousands of likes, the content creator speaks to the camera while sitting opposite a doctor, before showing the surgical chair.

“Today I have an appointment with the gynecologist,” she says.

“Soon I will have an operation and from today I will start treatment.

“I will tell you everything in detail [...]

“The first gynecologist I want to see again and whom I trusted.”

Users have flocked to the comments to share their reactions, with many offering suggestions about the so-far unknown procedure to come.

“A rose with extra lips,” Natalia added.

Another user said: “Will you have a uterus extended? Or the sex lips? I’m just intrigued.” [sic]

“Well, we don’t need to tell everything about gynecology and show it, I hope you didn’t grow extra lips there,” someone else commented. [sic]

Anna added: “The only doctor that could move your silicone sex lips. No one could but she could.” [sic]

“He has a bicycle seat face,” another user said. [sic]

Anastasia, from Ukraine, first started having beauty and surgical procedures when she was 26.

Aside from her obsession with big cheeks, she also has veneers, and breast implants and has had Botox injected into her forehead.

Spending thousands of pounds on fillers alone, the once natural beauty has received mixed responses about her look – having been compared to a Marvel character in the past.

However, the now blue-haired star loves her appearance.

She previously said: "After I had the injections and saw the changes in my cheeks, I fell in love with them.

"I understand that they look weird for other people, but I don't mind."

