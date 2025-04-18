Balenciaga has had its fair share of controversies over the years - that teddy bear ad saw its popularity plummet, it hosted a mud pit fashion show, and listed some 'rotting' shoes for £1,400 to make a point about sustainability.

However, its latest launch could be one of their most divisive yet, with its $450 'Zero' barefoot shoes going vial - because they only cover one toe.

The 'shoes' resemble rubber insoles and leave the foot completely exposed except for one toe. The 3D-moulded shoe is made from EVA foam and is available in minimalist colours including shares of tan, brown, black and white.

When they were announced in December 2024 as part of the brand's FW25 collection, they were thought to be a 'social experiment' to get people to react, but now we can confirm you can actually buy them, and the reviews are coming in thick and fast. Not that there's much there to review.





@britishvogue All for the sake of fashion, #BritishVogue’s Olivia Allen got her toes out to try the #Balenciaga Zero Shoe around London. Hit the link in bio for the full verdict.

British Vogue sent one of their writers around the streets of London in the shoes (questionable enough in regular shoes, if you ask us), as she dodged sewage and uneven ground in the barely-there-pair.

"I'm not adverse to a split-toe situation but this was quite an intense look", she tells the camera, alongside footage of strangers in the street double-taking at the sight of her practically barefoot.

"It was a great way to get people's attention", she adds. "I was using toe muscles I didn't know I had, but I think I made it work."

However, people in the comments weren't influenced by her dazzling display.

"£400 for a big toe cover", one person wrote.

"They're laughing at us at this point", another added, while someone else chimed in: "Probably 20% or less of the material of a normal shoe but 10x the price…… because it’s Balenciaga. Got it."

