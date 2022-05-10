The internet drags new Balenciaga campaign advertising 'rotting' shoes for £1400

The internet has been dragging a new Balenciaga campaign that shows a new collection of 'rotting' shoes on sale for $1850 (£1400) - but not all is as it seems.

Images used are actually exaggerated versions of the distressed trainers, which aim to show just how long a pair of Balenciaga shoes can last, and that they'll be a purchase you'll keep forever, promoting a new kind of sustainability.

However, many have been put off paying a staggering amount of money for 'dirty' shoes - even if it's not the real deal.



