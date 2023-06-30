Barbie Dreamhouse: How to add Airbnb inspiration into your home

Airbnb is our trusty guide when it comes to booking trips and during stays and with thousands of properties available, it's easy to be inspired and want to incorporate an aesthetic in our own home.

With the upcoming release of the Barbiemovie next month, the film teamed up with Airbnb which replicated the Barbie Dreamhouse and so if you want to add 'fuschia fantasy' into your home while still having a timeless aesthetic is just one recent example.

Looking at super host stays in the UK, the interior designers at Graham & Brown have analysed trending Airbnb stays to reveal exactly what the top-rated stays have in common.

Here are the five similarities:

A neutral colour palette is the most common among super host stays, with neutral paint shades such as beige, grey, white and black popular Modern and minimalist decor is the most frequently used interior design theme among the top-rated stays While neutrals are favoured, colour schemes with blue and green paint shades come in at second place A minimalistic interior trend adds approximately £50-£60 to the Airbnb listing price A traditional/classic interior trend however can decrease an Airbnb’s value by £201

For those seeking the "super host aesthetic," Paula Taylor, Head Stylist at Graham & Brown shares her tips.

Create a capsule interior

Creating a base interior that you can use as a seasonal cycle means that you can tap into seasonal trends that arise such as "fuschia fantasy."

Paula said: “The great thing about a capsule interior is that if done well, the base created through carefully planned wallpaper designs and paint will help to ensure you’re not often going to encounter clashing colours - even if you move things around.

“This means you can transform and tweak your home to move with the seasons and trends, while relying on your trusty timeless base. To add in spring and summer touches, simply swap out fleecy cushion covers and throws for lighter materials. Just remember to consult your colour palette before adding in any seasonal swaps.”

Add colour with nature-inspired tones

"It’s no surprise to see that the top rated Airbnb stays feature blue and green paint shades as we have also seen demand for these nature-inspired tones soar with sales of deep green paint and blue paint shades coming out on top for the last three years," Paula said.

“One of the easiest ways to weave green into your home is to use it on a feature wall. I’d recommend using a rich, dark green paint if you’re looking to add depth and drama to a room, without having to completely revamp every wall.

“These darker shades not only feel luxurious and comforting, they also allow for contrasting, softer coloured furniture to really come to life. They work particularly well alongside lighter wood and white accents, whether that be in your kitchen, bedroom or living room.”

“For a more subtle burst of the popular colour scheme, invite these shades into the space through accessories such as a rug, soft furnishings or decorative items such as candles.”

Opt for a minimalistic decor

Paula believes "sticking to a neutral, minimalistic look is the way to go," when looking to replicate the aesthetic of a five star Airbnb in your own home.

“Characterised by simplicity, clean lines and a neutral colour palette, the minimalist aesthetic combines lots of light, functional furniture and an open floor plan," she said.

“A simple place to start embracing this style in your own home is to opt for neutral and beige paint and pair with black paint shades. This will help to create the illusion of a lighter, brighter, space. To make the room feel even bigger, play around with the position of mirrors to bounce the light around the room. For a contemporary touch, opt for a mirror in an abstract shape.

“When it comes to picking out your furniture, select a handful of pieces that add shape and texture into the space such as a boucle, curved sofa as this will help to create a focal point in the room.”

Is a traditional interior scheme going out of style?

“A traditional interior scheme often pairs floral wallpaper or striped wallpaper with dark wood, luxurious upholstery coverings in satin or velvet and ornate details - bringing a sense of charm and glamour to a space," according to Paula.

“While this is a timeless style, we’re seeing a shift towards more versatile spaces with a modern feel - particularly in accommodation spaces where functionality is key.

“To make the shift in your own home, swap rich, warm wood tones for lighter, tactile materials such as rattan or wicker to breathe light into your space.”

