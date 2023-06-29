Margot Robbie's iconic 'Barbie' foot scene has inspired a new TikTok trend

Greta Gerwig's hotly anticipated Barbie film is set to hit screens next week – and people are already hooked. There is, however, one snippet in particular that's got everyone in a chokehold: a two-second clip of Margot Robbie's feet.

In the trailer, the Australian actress is shown stepping out of her high heels and maintaining the doll's arched foot. It's even created a notable 65 per cent spike in searches for 'Barbie heels' in the last month alone.

The shot sent social media spiralling, with some going as far as turning the scene into a viral TikTok challenge.

In one clip that racked up over 100,000 views, TikToker Shannon said she felt inspired by the trailer to come up with the unique challenge.





@shannascribner @barbiethemovie inspired me with a challenge idea!! Stitch & show me how well you can do the #BarbieFootChallenge !!! #barbiefootchallenge #barbie #foot #feet #heels #challenge #footchallenge #feetchallenge #margotrobbie





Another TikTok user showed just how difficult the challenge actually is, after several attempts of perfecting the 'Barbie foot.'









Meanwhile over on Twitter, people have already added the phrase to their vocabulary with many mocking Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis after being spotted with his wife doing what some have described as the "Barbie foot" pose.



Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Speaking about the famous Barbie scene, Robbie told The Project that it didn't actually require as much effort as people expected.

"There’s no special effects, you’d be amazed how few [special effects] there are in this film actually," she said.

"We didn‘t do that many takes of it, a couple of takes and I kind of held on to a bar so I was sturdy when I stepped.

"We just put double-sided tape on the floor so that my shoes stayed still and I did have a pedicure that morning."

Barbie will hit cinemas on 21 July.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.