Christmas is on the horizon, which means you're either busy putting up the tree or frantically searching for a gift for that one friend who seemingly has everything.

The good news? There's no shortage of inspiration right now. From viral TikTok finds to the latest must-have buys, social media is serving up plenty of ideas just when we need them most. But that doesn't mean we have to give in to overconsumption.

In a world where we're constantly being encouraged to buy more, the most meaningful gifts aren't the ones that everyone has, but those we'll treasure for years to come - even if they come with a slightly bigger price tag.

And it seems we're increasingly willing to spend a little more, too. Demand for luxury gifts has grown in recent years, with the market expanding by a whopping 30 per cent between 2019 and 2023. What's more, under-40s now account for 40 per cent of the luxury consumer base.

So, ready to spoil your most bougie family member this Christmas? We've scoured the internet for the best luxury gift inspiration to add to your wish list...

Fairfax & Favor Frances trench coat

Fairfax & Favor

Suede has cemented itself as not only the texture of the season, but one that oozes timeless elegance - so it'll come as little surprise that plush country brand Fairfax & Favor's rework of a classic trench has gone down a hit with both celebrities and the fashion set.

Crafted from leather with brushed antique brass hardware, it's a versatile investment piece that'll earn its place in your wardrobe for years to come. As a gift-giver? You might just earn extra brownie points for this one...

Drowsy

If there's anything we've learnt from the wellness boom, it's that you can't underestimate the power of a good sleep - so much so, in fact, that it's been dubbed 'the ultimate luxury' - not a Birkin in sight.

And what does a good sleep deserve? Why, the best setup, of course; and this Drowsy mask made from padded mulberry silk has been taking over our FYPs on a regular basis over the last few months.

Not only is it 100 per cent blackout, but it's also clinically-proven to enhance skin, and target those pesky dark circles that even a solid eight hours can't compete with.

JW Anderson x Ugg

Some collaborations need no introduction, and that can be said with confidence when it comes to Ugg's latest partnership with none other than JW Anderson.

With the sheepskin giant's footwear dominating each and every winter, the collection is a fashion-leaning take on some of their most iconic silhouettes.

One particularly eye-catching piece comes in the form of a revamped Tasman, re-crafted into the style of a classic penny-loafer, complete with JW Anderson's signature tag.

Now we just need the rain to subside...

Nespresso x Swarovski

A paper coffee cup just isn't going to cut it anymore, because if there's one collaboration we never knew we needed, it's Nespresso x Swarovski. Sure, there's plenty of practical coffee-making must-haves in the collection, but the fashion set have their eyes firmly on this coffee cup holder, adorned with Swarovski crystals, no less.

Barbour x Farm Rio

Who said winter dressing had to be boring? Farm Rio and Barbour are back for their third season - and the worst part of the latest drop is choosing which pieces to put back on the rack. Barbour's signature styles including their iconic wax jackets have been reworked with Farm Rio's playful, Brazilian flair.

Medicube

If there are two things the beauty community loves, it's Korean skincare, and at-home devices that can near-replicated in-clinic results - and this does both. A new iteration of an already-viral buy, the new Pro version of Medicube's Age-R Booster is a 6-in-1 multi-functional wand that can help improve absorption of skincare, enhance pore elasticity, firm facial muscles, and channel LED wavelengths into the skin.

Hommey

The best Christmas gifts come in the form of cosy pieces that'll carry us through the winter months, and to say this underdog in the loungewear department has been quietly in the background of every social media post is an understatement.

Aussie brand Hommey are making bathrobes stylish again with their 100% cotton terry towelling at 450GSM, designed to be both functional and your cosiest comfies yet.

GHD

2026 was the year of the flicky blowout, and if, like us, you're far too busy to be dedicating an hour to the hair dryer each morning, GHD's Rise brush is about to become your dressing table's new best friend.

The SMART ultra-zone™ technology and 5mm nylon bristles make for maximum root lift meaning it's perfect for shorter or fine hair too.

ThisWorks

Red light masks have dominated the world of wellness over the last couple of years, and now, leaders in the space are exploring just how else they can utilise its power.

And, if you're stuck for a gift for the red light lover in your life, we'll bet that ThisWorks will have secured their spot under a lot of trees this year.

Their new red and near-infrared LED light therapy device (660nm + 850nm) combines two panels that can be placed anywhere on the body to reap the benefits; including the scalp, legs, or stomach. With consistent use, this helps improve the appearance of skin radiance and smoothness, including areas prone to uneven tone and cellulite, while supporting scalp health to create the optimal environment for stronger, fuller-looking hair.

The results speak for themselves.

Slip

Silk pillow cases will never-not be a great gift to give; but this year we're particularly fond of this luxe version from market leader, Slip.

Not only can you now bask in the hair and skin benefits of 100 per cent silk as you sleep, but it can be personalised with your initial for an extra luxe touch. The perfect stocking filler.





Why not read...

10 festive staycations to escape your winter blues this Christmas

Everything inside Sephora's 2026 advent calendar as it finally drops

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