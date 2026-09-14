Everything inside Sephora's 2026 advent calendar as the waiting list opens

It may only be September but sleigh bells are on the horizon because we've got our first sneak preview at one of the most-sought-after advent calendars of 2026 - and it's a good one.
Sephora's beauty advent has sold out for the last four years in a row, and if what we know about this year's 25-door box is anything to go by, we can expect a similar outcome.
Retailing at £225, it's a bit of a steal for anyone looking to expand their beauty horizons or just top up on some cult favourites - with last year's offering including the likes of Merit's Flush Balm, Malin + Goetz perfume oil, and a L'Occitane Body Oil.
This year's contents have finally been revealed, too, and it's worth getting just as excited about. Warning: Spoilers ahead.
When the waiting list first opened back in August, a teaser image was shared online, where the outline of some of the products hidden in the calendar can be seen. Quickly sleuths managed to decode what those products were, including One/Size On 'Till Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray, a MAC lipstick, Kayali fragrance, and Makeup by Mario eyeshadow palette.
What's more, we know it's worth over £1,000, and contains 41 items - 27 of which are full-sized - and the retail giant has already dubbed it their "biggest ever lineup".
We know that having a display-worthy box to house it all in is equally as important too, and it looks like for 2026 they'll be sticking with a metallic theme.
"It's giving 'add to wishlist immediately' energy", one Sephora fan noted under the launch announcement.
"So ready for this", vowed another, while a third added: "My favourite advent calendar ever."
Here's the full list of everything inside this year's Sephora advent calendar:
- Phlur vanilla skin edp, 9.5ml
- Huda Beauty easy blur primer, 30ml
- Discotheque Lola at Coat Check candle, 220g
- Tower 28 lipsoftie tinted lip treatment, 11g – ube vanilla
- Sephora Collection lip tint felt liner – 01 terracotta ink
- Sephora Collection 12h colorful contour eye pencil – 57 rock'n'brown
- Glow Recipe vitamin c brightening korean toner pads, size not specified
- Skin1004 madagascar centella hyalu-cica water-fit sun serum spf50+, 15ml
- Sol de Janeiro cheirosa 62 body & hair fragrance mist, 30ml
- Fugazzi cloud nine edp, 10ml
- Glowery daily dew tiger grass glow serum, 30ml
- Danessa Myricks Beauty yummy skin glow serum, 32.5ml – fresh pressed
- Grown Alchemist soothing hand cream, 65ml
- Color Wow insta-wow advanced dry shampoo, 60ml
- Dermalogica daily milkfoliant, 13g
- Merit Beauty flush balm cream blush, 9g – fox
- One/Size on 'til dawn mattifying waterproof setting spray, 143ml
- Kosas shiny objects wet glisten powder highlighter, 4.5g – opaline
- Sunday Riley c.e.o vitamin c rich hydration cream, 15g
- Maria Nila true soft argan oil, 100ml
- Tatcha the water cream, 15ml
- Kayali eden sparkling lychee | 39 eau de parfum, 10ml
- Rare Beauty brow harmony flexible lifting eyebrow gel, 4.5g
- Dr Sam's flawless cleanser, 200ml
- Gisou honey milk 5-in-1 styling cream, 50ml
- Laneige bouncy & firm sleeping mask, 25ml
- K18 leave-in molecular repair hair mask, 50ml
- Topicals slick salve lip balm, 15ml – papaya
- Hourglass veil translucent setting powder travel size, 2g
- Summer Fridays blush butter balm, 3.5g – pink sunset
- Sol de Janeiro body wash, 385ml
- Mac m·a·cximal sleek satin lipstick, 3.5g – crème in your coffee
- Medicube collagen jelly cream, 50ml
- Biodance pdrn sheet mask, size not specified
- Medik8 niacinamide peptides, 30ml
- Merit Beauty retrospect™ l'extrait de parfum, 9.5ml
- Tarte tartelette™ xl tubing mascara, 8g
- Haus Labs atomic shake lip lacquer, 4ml – ruby
- Laura Mercier caviar stick, size not specified
- Makeup by Mario ethereal moonlight eyeshadow palette, size not specified
Customers that sign up to the My Sephora programme and join the waitlist will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win one of three Sephora Advent Calendars, ahead of its general release.
Why not read...
I’ve just discovered Kendall Jenner’s favourite SPF - and it’s a K-beauty favourite
This relaunched perfume classic has earned me more compliments in one week than any other scent
Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter