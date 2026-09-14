Everything inside Sephora's 2026 advent calendar as the waiting list opens

It may only be September but sleigh bells are on the horizon because we've got our first sneak preview at one of the most-sought-after advent calendars of 2026 - and it's a good one.

Sephora's beauty advent has sold out for the last four years in a row, and if what we know about this year's 25-door box is anything to go by, we can expect a similar outcome.

Retailing at £225, it's a bit of a steal for anyone looking to expand their beauty horizons or just top up on some cult favourites - with last year's offering including the likes of Merit's Flush Balm, Malin + Goetz perfume oil, and a L'Occitane Body Oil.

This year's contents have finally been revealed, too, and it's worth getting just as excited about. Warning: Spoilers ahead.

When the waiting list first opened back in August, a teaser image was shared online, where the outline of some of the products hidden in the calendar can be seen. Quickly sleuths managed to decode what those products were, including One/Size On 'Till Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray, a MAC lipstick, Kayali fragrance, and Makeup by Mario eyeshadow palette.

What's more, we know it's worth over £1,000, and contains 41 items - 27 of which are full-sized - and the retail giant has already dubbed it their "biggest ever lineup".





We know that having a display-worthy box to house it all in is equally as important too, and it looks like for 2026 they'll be sticking with a metallic theme.

"It's giving 'add to wishlist immediately' energy", one Sephora fan noted under the launch announcement.

"So ready for this", vowed another, while a third added: "My favourite advent calendar ever."

Here's the full list of everything inside this year's Sephora advent calendar:

Phlur vanilla skin edp, 9.5ml Huda Beauty easy blur primer, 30ml Discotheque Lola at Coat Check candle, 220g Tower 28 lipsoftie tinted lip treatment, 11g – ube vanilla Sephora Collection lip tint felt liner – 01 terracotta ink Sephora Collection 12h colorful contour eye pencil – 57 rock'n'brown Glow Recipe vitamin c brightening korean toner pads, size not specified Skin1004 madagascar centella hyalu-cica water-fit sun serum spf50+, 15ml Sol de Janeiro cheirosa 62 body & hair fragrance mist, 30ml Fugazzi cloud nine edp, 10ml Glowery daily dew tiger grass glow serum, 30ml Danessa Myricks Beauty yummy skin glow serum, 32.5ml – fresh pressed Grown Alchemist soothing hand cream, 65ml Color Wow insta-wow advanced dry shampoo, 60ml Dermalogica daily milkfoliant, 13g Merit Beauty flush balm cream blush, 9g – fox One/Size on 'til dawn mattifying waterproof setting spray, 143ml Kosas shiny objects wet glisten powder highlighter, 4.5g – opaline Sunday Riley c.e.o vitamin c rich hydration cream, 15g Maria Nila true soft argan oil, 100ml Tatcha the water cream, 15ml Kayali eden sparkling lychee | 39 eau de parfum, 10ml Rare Beauty brow harmony flexible lifting eyebrow gel, 4.5g Dr Sam's flawless cleanser, 200ml Gisou honey milk 5-in-1 styling cream, 50ml Laneige bouncy & firm sleeping mask, 25ml K18 leave-in molecular repair hair mask, 50ml Topicals slick salve lip balm, 15ml – papaya Hourglass veil translucent setting powder travel size, 2g Summer Fridays blush butter balm, 3.5g – pink sunset Sol de Janeiro body wash, 385ml Mac m·a·cximal sleek satin lipstick, 3.5g – crème in your coffee Medicube collagen jelly cream, 50ml Biodance pdrn sheet mask, size not specified Medik8 niacinamide peptides, 30ml Merit Beauty retrospect™ l'extrait de parfum, 9.5ml Tarte tartelette™ xl tubing mascara, 8g Haus Labs atomic shake lip lacquer, 4ml – ruby Laura Mercier caviar stick, size not specified Makeup by Mario ethereal moonlight eyeshadow palette, size not specified

Customers that sign up to the My Sephora programme and join the waitlist will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win one of three Sephora Advent Calendars, ahead of its general release.

Join the waiting list here

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