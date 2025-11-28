FPL Gameweek 13 preview: Every player you need to think about

After a rollercoaster of midweek European action, attention turns back to the Premier League once more in what's proving to be a trickier Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaign than ever.

Gameweek 13 starts with three games kicking off on Saturday (29 November) afternoon at 3pm GMT (10am ET / 7am PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (1.30pm GMT / 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT).

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 13.

Just before we get stuck into player picks specifically, we're going to do things a little bit differently as this is the Gameweek where there's a heck of a lot to think about as a number of teams have kind runs coming up, according to the FPL FDR (fixture difficulty rating).

Fixtures are given a difficulty rating of one-to-five, with dark green for one, light green for two, neutral for three, light red for four and dark red for five.

Going in alphabetical order of the teams with noteworthy runs, Arsenal have no red fixture in their next seven but only have one green with a trip to Chelsea up next. Aston Villa are flying at the moment and only have one red in their next six.

Bournemouth have no red fixture in their next seven either and Brentford have just one red fixture between now and the end of January.

Liverpool have a good run with no red fixture in their next eight but the Reds continue to struggle so be cautious of bringing in any Liverpool assets at the moment.

Looking at the Manchester clubs, City have no red fixture until the end of January so now could be the time to capitalise on assets. United's good run on paper continues with no red fixture in their next nine.

And Newcastle United have no red fixture in their next 11 but haven't had the greatest season so far.

Best Gameweek 13 goalkeeper picks

Getting into player specific picks, although Newcastle United are in the bottom half of the table, Nick Pope (£5.2m) is the joint second highest FPL point scoring goalkeeper at the moment and with a good run, he could be one to look out for.

Aston Villa's Emi Martinez (£5.0m) could also be one to think about for as Villa's strong form continues.

We'd usually mention Arsenal's David Raya (£5.9m) but with a trip to Chelsea up next and the Gunners not keeping a clean sheet in their last three in all competitions, there could be slightly cheaper alternatives that provide more fruitful returns this weekend.

If you're looking for a much cheaper alternative, Bournemouth's Djordje Petrovic (£4.5m) could be one to think about.

Best Gameweek 13 defender picks

Looking at the top point scoring defenders in FPL, all signs point to Arsenal and Crystal Palace with both teams each having three players in the top seven, although Gabriel is out injured for the Gunners.

That points towards Jurrien Timber (£6.2m) and Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) being good options with Palace's Daniel Munoz (£5.9m), Marc Guehi (£5.1m) and Maxence Lacroix (£5.0m) also ones to be considered.

Looking at upcoming runs, it might be the time to look at Manchester City assets, with Ruben Dias (£5.5m) and Nico O'Reilly (£5.1m) their top scoring defenders at present.

Best Gameweek 13 midfielder picks

Bournemouth boss Adnoni Iraola is hopeful Antoine Semenyo (£7.9m) will be back in the squad that takes on Sunderland but whether he starts or not is another matter. He remains the top scoring midfielder despite not featuring in the last two games for the Cherries.



Arsenal's Declan Rice (£6.9m) is just behind him with a gaggle of players 10 points or more behind that.

Focusing on specific picks, Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers (£6.9m) could be the best way into the side that's quietly made its way into the top four. Brentford's Dango Ouattara (£6.0m) could be a fruitful differential, being selected by just 0.8 per cent of players, with the Bees having such a good run coming up.

Manchester United may have toiled last time out against Everton but don't discount Bryan Mbuemo (£8.6m).

Best Gameweek 13 forward picks

The one nailed on pick that should be in everyone's team is Manchester City's Erling Haaland (£14.9m) even though he blanked last time out at Newcastle United.

Brentford's Igor Thiago (£6.5m) is in fantastic form, he's the second top scoring FPL forward at the moment. With the Bees having such a good run and his price being affordable, he's our pick for one of the three slots.

Then it's a toss up between Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.1m), Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade (£7.4m) and Brighton's Danny Welbeck (£6.6m). The Magpies have the better run coming up but Welbeck is in good form.

