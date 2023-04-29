The most used boob nicknames in every country mapped

Big or small, perky or saggy... there's many different types of breasts and nicknames or slang words we have for describing them too.

Whether it’s the endearing nicknames we use to describe our own or how we’d describe our partners', friends' or families' boobs - there are countless names given to describe breasts.

Lingerie experts Pour Moi have used research and survey data to reveal the global words used to describe boobs, as well as the slang most used in the UK and which ones are giving the nation the ‘ick’ the most.

Here is what they found:

What that world calls boobs revealed

As part of the study into how we describe boobs, Pour Moi delved into the world's words to find out what people around the globe call boobs.

The research reveals that worldwide slang words vary vastly, with memorable translations including ‘steering wheels’ in Sweden, ‘balloons’ in Poland, ‘pacifiers’ in Portugal and ‘cauldrons’ in Cyprus.

While there are also number of countries that take inspiration from animal names, such as 'goats' in the Czech Republic, 'pugs' in Germany and 'puppies' in Latvia.

In Europe, there were plenty of interesting slang words that refer to food including ‘pumpkins’ in Belgium, and ‘cheese wheels’ in Switzerland.

Similarly in Asia, food-related terms were a popular way to describe boobs, with ‘papaya’, ‘fried eggs' and 'peaches' favoured slang words in Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Mexico also follow suit with the term 'pork rinds', in Uruguay 'melons' is used and in Lithuania they use the word 'dumplings'.

The global map of what the world calls boobs. PourMoi

Nature is how some countries refer to boobs like 'mounds of the earth' in Bosnia and Herzegovina and 'stones' in Denmark,

While there can also be referred to as objects such as 'dice' in Azerbaijan, 'bowls' in Italy and 'pots' in Austria.

In the UK, 'bangers' is commonly used, whereas in the USA often uses the word 'rack' and Canadians use the word 'honkers'.

In Australia, the term 'headlights' can be heard frequently, and in next door New Zealand they use the word 'funbags'.

The boob words that give us the ick

Over two-third (70 percent) of Brits use the word 'boobs' when describing bosoms, making it the top word in the country, according to new survey results.

In second place is the slightly more formal term ‘breasts’ with 54 percent of the nation using the word, followed by the slang word ‘tits’ with 46 per cent of the population using that term.

Making up the rest of the top five are ‘boobies’ (38 percent) and ‘chest’ (33 percent).

For the top 10, the slang words that were included were ‘melons’ (24 percent) and ‘jugs’ (21 percent), both slang words often used when describing voluptuous breasts.

The top ten most used boob slang words (based on percentage of population that use the word)

Boobs (70 percent) Breasts (54 percent) Tits (46 percent) Boobies (38 percent) Chest (33 percent) Bust (31 percent) Titties (28 percent) Knockers (25 percent) Melons (24 percent) Jugs (21 percent)

"Milk Monsters" topped the most ickiest slang word for boobs, as with one in five (20 percent) people saying it's an off-putting term for describing breasts.

After this is in second is ‘spaniel ears’ (19 percent) followed by ‘honker honkers’ (19 percent), with people saying these slang words are some of the most cringey ways to refer to boobs.

Rounding off the top five, were ‘breasticles’ (18 percent) and ‘dog ears’ (18 percent).

For the rest of the top 10, was made up of names such as "Nunga Nungas" and "The Mitchell Brothers."

The top ten slang words giving us the ick the most (based on percent of population that find the word cringe)



Milk Monsters (20 percent) Spaniel Ears (19 percent) Honker Honkers (19 percent) Breasticles (18 percent) Dog Ears (18 percent) Fried Eggs (17percent) Nunga Nungas (17 percent) Bazookas (16 percent) The Mitchell Brothers (16 percent) Fun Bags (16 percent)

