Bride reads cheating fiance's texts to other woman at wedding instead of her vows

A woman read out her cheating partners' messages to another woman on her wedding day, when she was meant to say her vows.

Writing in BodyandSoul, the anonymous woman explained that the day before her big day, she received a series of screenshots from a number she didn’t recognise that revealed her partner was cheating and changed the way she thought about him.

She wrote: "The screenshots were of conversations between my husband-to-be and another woman. Loads of them, including selfies of the pair. She was the opposite of me. I’m blonde and fair, and this unknown woman had dark hair and olive skin.

"The texts were dated from months to only days before. My brain simply could not compute WTF was going on. There was no questioning the legitimacy of these messages. I just knew"

One of the texts read: “Your body is f***ing incredible and do you know how to use it."

“I wish my GF had half the skills you do,” said another.

“I’ve never had this kind of connection before,” said a third.

Then… “This weekend. You and I. It is on, hot stuff. Bring your A game.”

The woman wrote that after reading the messages: "I burst into shamed and broken tears. My girls were threatening all manner of violence against him. They insisted I call him immediately and call the wedding off."

But she slept on it, then decided to call him out on his behaviour in front of everyone, during the wedding, rather than call it off.

When she arrived, she said: "It seems Alex [her fiance] is not who I thought he was," before reading out the screenshots.

"With each word, more colour left Alex’s face," she wrote.

"He stalked out of the church with his best man trailing behind him. His family looked on, horrified."

Now that's what we call a dramatic wedding.

