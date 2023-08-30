Bride wants a divorce just one day after wedding due to groom's wedding cake stunt

A woman has said she wants to divorce her husband just a day after getting married because of the wedding cake prank he pulled.

The newlywed detailed the situation in Slate‘s Dear Prudence advice column last year, explaining why exactly she wanted to end her relationship so suddenly.

"I got married just before Christmas and am hoping to be divorced or annulled by the end of January," she began the story.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“I never cared about getting married, but I wasn’t opposed to it. So when my boyfriend proposed in 2020, we decided to go for it.

“We each took on about half the responsibility for organising the wedding, but I think I was pretty reasonable about compromise when he really wanted something."

There was only one "hard-and-fast rule," from the woman when it came to the wedding, and that was for the groom to "not rub cake in [her] face at the reception."

"Being a reasonable man who knows me well, he didn’t," she continued.

"Instead, he grabbed me by the back of the head and shoved my head down into it. It was planned since the cake was DESTROYED, and he had a bunch of cupcakes as a backup.”

The bride is done with her new marriage after the groom shoved her head into their wedding cake iStockphoto by Getty Images

It was a move that ultimately led the bride to reconsider her relationship - "Next day I told him we were done."

But people around her are urging her to reconcile with her new husband and give him a second chance as they believe the bride is "overreacting because of [her] issues."

"(I am VERY claustrophobic after a car accident years ago, and I absolutely panicked at being shoved into a cake and held there), the woman explained.

"Everyone is so united and confident in their assurance I am making a terrible mistake that I wonder if they are right."

In response, Prudence advised the bride to listen to herself, calling the groom's actions a "red flag."

"Everyone’s sure you’re making a mistake, but they’re not the ones who have to wake up every day with a man whose behavior massively turns them off. You are. So you only have to listen to yourself," she said.

"I think what he did was a red flag about not respecting you and your wishes—to say nothing of the physical aggression—but even if it wasn’t, the fact that you really didn’t like it is enough.

"Make a mental note about which of your loved ones don’t seem to value your happiness, and continue with your divorce."

The story was also shared to Reddit's Wedding Shaming forum where people also backed the bride's decision.

One person said: "This makes me so sad."

"One of the worst parts about this was he could have seriously injured her!" another person wrote.

"Often wedding cakes have wooden dowels in them to hold the cake upright. People have nearly lost eyes when others have smashed their faces into cakes!"

Someone else added: "There is no way this could be looked at in any way other than deliberate assault. I’m so outraged for her!"

"Wow. That's indicative of a mean heart. Why would anyone want to be married to anyone who would violate your trust? (right out of the gate)," a fourth person commented.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.