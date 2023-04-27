Buttered Weetabix revolts the internet

Does pineapple belong on pizza? Should chilli chocolate be illegal? Well now there's a new divisive breakfast combo causing a divide online: Weetabix smeared with butter.

One person shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with their dad in a viral post online. The photo showed two Weetabix topped with butter and a layer of lemon curd.

"Forgotten how much I like buttered Weetabix!" the Reddit user wrote, to which his baffled son replied: "I'm sorry what".

The comments were soon flooded with hundreds of Redditors and their takes.

Some found the combo "revolting", with one brutal critic calling his dad a "sadistic psychopath who you should definitely keep an eye on".

"I'm sorry you had to find out your dad was a cereal killer," another joked.

Meanwhile, others sided with the Redditor's dad, with one sharing that their parents grew up eating the meal.

"Consequently... Me and my siblings did too," he added. "Weetabix with butter is the only way I've ever eaten it.

"If you like butter, you'll probably like this. It's just like a big cracker. And then, when you've nearly finished, you turn the last bit upside down and dab all the excess crumbs onto the butter."









This isn't the first time Weetabix pairings have raised eyebrows.

The brand was once criticised for encouraging people to top the breakfast classic with beans.

At the time, Weetabix tweeted: "Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist. #ItHasToBeHeinz #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix".

Unfortunately, it's a no from us.

