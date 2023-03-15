Cheltenham Ladies' Day guest wears Dominos themed fascinator complete with hidden pizza

A race-goer grabbed a pizza-the-action at Cheltenham’s Ladies' Day – by turning up wearing a Domino’s-themed fascinator with a surprise hidden inside.

Kate Willis took a gamble by arriving at the festival in the cheesy accessory, which concealed a Pepperoni Passion pizza.

After being allowed entry despite the unusual head garment, the 26-year-old posed for photos with race fans and even shared a few slices of her snack.

“I always attend Cheltenham and this year I wanted to do something a little different and combine my two favourite things together, fashion and Domino’s, so I decided to make it an actual look this year,” said Kate, who hails from London, and went to the event with her best friends.

“Having made the hat, I thought I may as well bring a Domino’s with me to eat while watching the races. I put the boxes together with crocodile clips, a sinamay base and used about 100 hair grips to make sure it didn’t drop off my head. It took a lot of testing out and my house is just filled with hair grips now, they’re all over the place.”

Kate’s bizarre – and frankly, genius – headpiece is racking up the views on social media, having been spotted by Twitter user Poppy Sheppard (@__popppy) and shared today (15 March).

“As if someone’s come to Cheltenham with a Domino’s hat,” she tweeted.

The annual festival began in the 1700s and includes four days of racing, culminating in the Gold Cup this Friday 17 March.

Often frequented by members of the royal family, it is a glitzy affair with men and women dressed to the nines.

One big change to this year’s event includes organisers ditching the usually strict dress code in an attempt to encourage younger visitors along.

However, “offensive” fancy dress is still banned – thankfully, pizza-themed hats appear to not be on the list.

