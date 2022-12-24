Christmas tree made out of discarded cans is the most British thing ever

A group of people made a Christmas tree out of discarded cans and it couldn't be more British.

The creation was posted on Reddit, of course, and shows stacks of beer cans, energy drinks and soft drinks wrapped in fairy lights.

The person who posted it wrote: "We didn't want to pay for a real Christmas tree - so we made our own."

When it was posted on the platform, it immediately got people talking.

"The fact the cans are all OPEN says student enough for me..." one said.

Another said: "Is this your way of warning people what not to drink?"

A third wrote: "Way more expensive than a traditional tree, look at you flashing your cash at the rest of us!"

And a fourth said: "I can smell this picture."

Christmas is around the corner and people are putting up their trees, ready to celebrate. But we suspect most people will stick with traditional trees and ones made out of trash probably won't catch on...

