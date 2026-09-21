Three years ago, my Cyprus trip was all sun, sea, tequila shots and dancing until dawn in Ayia Napa. This year, I was back, swapping the notorious party strip for premium red wine, fine dining and five-star resort living.

A long weekend at City of Dreams Mediterranean, Europe’s first and largest integrated resort and casino, showed me a completely different side to the island. I even happily broke my own golden rule of never spending an entire trip inside the hotel.

But can ultra-luxury resorts really rival party destinations like Ayia Napa or Ibiza – offering a sweet spot between ultimate comfort and fun without the 5am finish?

Here’s indy100’s thoughts:

Anaïs Restaurant, serving French cuisine exclusively to diners aged 18 and over. City of the Dreams Mediterranean

Location

City of Dreams Mediterranean, the tallest resort in Cyprus, is situated in Limassol. The grand 14-story and 500-guest room hotel can be spotted from miles away and its sheer size really does take you back.

From Paphos airport, the drive takes around an hour and 20 minutes but rest assured on arrival you’ll be greeted with cool lemongrass soaked flannels and refreshing drinks to ease you into the leisure ahead.

In the south of Cyprus, the area’s mostly known for its modern city feel, upscale dining and bustling Mediterranean seafront. On Fridays and Saturdays, guests can use the resort’s free shuttles to visit Lady’s Mile Beach, widely considered one of the longest and sandiest beaches in Limassol.

Rooms

Superior bedroom with a bath and poolside balcony views City of the Dreams Mediterranean

The resort has 476 rooms and 24 suites, offering scenic views across either the gardens, mountain tops, Akrotiri Salt Lake or collection of sparkling swimming pools.

On the 14th floor, I stayed in a spacious king-sized bedroom with an ample balcony, but the highlight was undoubtedly the deep-soaking bathtub.

The largest, 425 sqm Presidential Suite has its own terrace and private pool, reserved especially for high-profile guests.

Regardless of which room you choose though, each comes with a large smart TV, mini bar, Nespresso coffee machine and thoughtful touches designed for comfort.

Facilities

Casino space that's "slightly larger than a FIFA World Cup football pitch" City of the Dreams Mediterranean

Straight away, it’s like stepping into a mini Vegas – but with a more refined and sophisticated feel.

The obvious showstopper is the huge casino, kitted out with 100 tables and 1,000 state-of-the-art slot machines. The space alone is “slightly larger than a FIFA World Cup football pitch”.

Shopping enthusiasts will also find designer outlets dotted around with the likes of Cartier and Rolex just footsteps away.

There’s even a 200-seat amphitheatre and terraced outdoor lawn which plays host to special events.

For families, children can pump up adrenaline at the Adventure Park offering zip wiring and climbing walls, while a gaming zone provides PlayStation and vintage arcade classics. Adults can also get involved with table tennis and foosball.

The Swimming Pools

The largest resort pool complex in Cyprus, with indoor and outdoor swimming pools City of the Dreams Mediterranean

But in my opinion, what really gives the resort that lavish feel is the magnificent five-pool complex.

Starting off with the heated Beach pool with real sand and in-water loungers, it radiates opulence. As someone who can’t stand sunbathing for too long, being able to comfortably fan out while actually in the water was honestly the epitome of relaxation.

The dedicated Relaxation pool offers a quiet zone, swim-up Aqua Bar and in-water, cooled-temperature Jacuzzi sunbeds.

There’s even a dedicated Wave Rider surf simulator, although sadly, it broke not long after I arrived.

The real head-turner is the adult-only Grande panoramic pool, where some of Cyprus’ biggest Wet Glam summer pool parties take place, with world-renowned DJ’s hosting, such as Steve Aoki and Nicky Romero.

Unfortunately, due to MEDUZA cancelling their event alongside an unpredicted thunderstorm, a pool party didn’t go ahead during my stay. Nevertheless, these glamorous events aim to bring together music lovers from Cyprus and beyond, offering an alternative experience to the typical nightclub.

Wellness

If you don’t fancy raving, then pampering is covered too.

I’m a regular spa user and my expectations are relatively high — but Renu Spa & Fitness didn’t disappoint.

The eight-room facility was fully booked during my four-day stay, which perhaps isn’t surprising given its range of treatments. From lymphatic drainage massages to detox tea ceremonies, there’s something to suit everyone, whether that’s supporting healthy skin ageing or post-workout recovery.

I opted for a full-body massage with light-to-medium pressure, designed to “relax, rejuvenate and restore”. Coupled with soothing music, fragrant herbal teas and nourishing aromatic oils, I left with radiant skin and noticeably, looser, relaxed muscles. At €120/130 (£100), it’s not cheap, but for me, it was worth it.

The tranquil escape also includes an indoor pool, heated jacuzzi, cold plunge, steam rooms and traditional Finnish saunas.

If fitness is more your thing, there’s a decent-sized gym equipped with high-tech machines to keep your workout progress while away.

Sports

During my first-ever paddle session I rediscovered the joys of competitive fitness Aaliyah Harris

I usually weave fitness naturally into a holiday through excursions or guided hikes, but City of Dreams Mediterranean completely changed my approach to active leisure.

Complimentary carts and shuttles make getting around the resort’s top tier range of sports facilities easy, from golf and basketball to paddle and tennis. The Marcos Baghdatis Tennis Academy, with 12 hard courts, is particularly impressive.

After losing numerous tennis balls to the grassy verge during my first-ever paddle session with my much sportier younger brother, I rediscovered the joys of competitive fitness. It was a much needed break from lying horizontally by the pool – and the perfect way to burn off some energy before an evening of hedonistic fine dining.

Restaurants

Afterwards, naturally came the food – this is where City of Dreams Mediterranean really came into its own. With a diverse range of restaurants, there was something to satisfy every taste palette, from casual bites to some of the most luscious meals I've ever had.

Breakfast at Aura Restaurant offered the greatest variety of options each day, with an extensive open buffet spanning local and international cuisines, from Middle Eastern staples to Asian and Italian dishes.

It was also probably the most overwhelming restaurant, given the large layout but despite how busy it could get, the service across the board was generally exceptional.

Lunch and dinner was available here too, meanwhile The Lounge restaurant provided a more laid-back café-style alternative, which I opted for.

I sampled all kinds of meals from sea bass and chicken breast to steak sandwiches and tagliatelle pasta. Staff were incredibly attentive, often remembering previous orders and individual preferences – a thoughtful personal touch.

Of everything I tried, the lemon tart will be sorely missed – it was zesty with just the right amount of sweetness.

Fine Dining

I indulged in wok-fried Boston lobster basked in lemongrass, spicy chilli and herb Aaliyah Harris

On my first evening, I visited Prime Steakhouse, which set the bar incredibly high and was possibly my favourite stop on this foodie’s tour.

The grain-fed, Japanese Kagoshima wagyu A4 striploin and ribeye were so tender a butter knife could’ve glided through them with ease. Rich and juicy, the steaks were simply seasoned before being topped with chimichurri. At roughly €120-130 (£100), the price was high, but for me, justified.

With a crisp, cheesy surface giving way to a gooey cheddar centre, the macaroni cheese was another must-try. I was also recommended a Châteauneuf-du-Pape to accompany the meal — a traditional French red from the Southern Rhone region, with dark fruit, pepper and savoury notes that proved an excellent pairing.

The following evening, I headed to Amber Dragon, a Chinese-Japanese fusion restaurant, where I indulged in wok-fried Boston lobster basked in lemongrass, spicy chilli and herbs. It had a candied yet fiery kick, while the lobster itself was light, fluffy and succulent. Sweet mantou breads served alongside it helped balance the heat.

Chefs prepare the restaurant's signature Beijing duck through glass windows visible to all diners, with birds roasted in wood-fired ovens before being served with airy steamed pancakes, cucumber, scallions and thick and hoisin sauce — a classic combination.

A nutty, crunchy duck salad added another layer of texture, while the Mandarin cocktail, made with Chinese jasmine tea and a three-year-old aged rum, was another solid recommendation.

Amber Dragon's signature Beijing duck cooked through glass windows visible to all diners Aaliyah Harris

Last but not least was Anaïs Restaurant, serving French cuisine exclusively to diners aged 18 and over. The entrance doubles up as the entry to the Grande pool, with an outdoor terrace, elegant dining room and atmospheric bar complete with a stage for DJs and live performers.

The food had a good mix of seafood-inspired dishes, and I thoroughly enjoyed the creamy grilled octopus followed by delicious lamb chops. The decadent Guanaja chocolate dessert with nougatine and vanilla ice cream was absolutely divine.

The Bar

The Sueño Lúcido cocktails made with white chocolate, coconut and a tangy hint of lemon were delicious City of the Dreams Mediterranean

What really excited me about Anaïs, though, was the ambience. The evening kicked off with DJ duo Eli & Dani playing melodic techno rhythms, setting the tone for what was to come.

I sipped on Sueño Lúcido cocktails made with white chocolate, coconut and a tangy hint of lemon, while a trio of dancers juggled fire-lit rods in an atmospheric show.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, the finale involved feather-covered carnival dancers moving to the beat of percussive drums, before vibrant fireworks burst into the night sky right in front of me.

It was an extravagant evening packed with high-energy music, captivating entertainment and plenty of fun – exactly the kind of experience that leaves a lasting impression.

Anaïs had a mix of carnival and fire-rod dancers (left Sotia Stavrou) before a spectacular firework display Aaliyah Harris

Final verdict

I typically believe the perfect beach holiday requires two essentials: time spent sprawling by the pool or sea, and an itinerary adventurous enough that it reminds me I’ve actually left the country.

Yet, City of Dreams Mediterranean is proof that you really can have it all. I had little, if any, FOMO about spending the entire time at the resort simply because there was so much on offer. In fact, it really did feel like a city in itself.

Although the hotel welcomes families and has some great options for children, it’s worth noting there's several adult-only areas, as well as facilities such as the gym and indoor pools that under-18s can't use alone.

For me, it’s more suited to adults seeking luxury without having to sacrifice a buzzy social scene or the added complications of organising their own entertainment.

Was it worth it? Absolutely. Would I return? Without a doubt. Next time, I'd attend a pool party to see if the hype lives up to expectations and spend time on the beach, but otherwise, I never felt like I was missing out by spending the entire time at the resort. Perhaps partly because this was my second time in Cyprus, but from the food to activities, its all-in-one concept really does work so well.

Room rates range from £180 to £750 per night, with breakfast and half-board upgrades available. High-end signature dining is charged separately and requires a reservation. For more information, read here.

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Can ultra-luxury resorts really rival party destinations like Ayia Napa or Ibiza? Can ultra-luxury resorts really rival party destinations like Ayia Napa or Ibiza? City of the Dreams Mediterranean

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