GTA 6 LIVE: Real reason for Netflix extended look revealed by Take-Two CEO

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has revealed the real reason for the GTA 6 extended look which premiered on Netflix.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is now less than two months away, releasing on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S and there are two versions available for pre-order, Standard and Ultimate. Those who pre-order any version can load it a week early from 12 November.



Rockstar Games announced a GTA 6 soundtrack album is available to pre-order and pre-save on streaming services, featuring 34 brand new tracks from some of the biggest artists in the world. Six songs are already available.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest GTA VI news, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories, release date news and live updates as they happen.

Real reason for GTA 6 extended look revealed by Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, has revealed the real reason behind GTA 6: An Extended Look which premiered on Netflix. Speaking with GamesBeat, he said: "In certain cases, we have to give something that's actually called a tutorial to say to people 'this is how you play it before people are going to be willing to spend their money to try'. "What Rockstar did was incredible but there was an element of tutorial baked in there, right? "Rockstar figured out how to do that to entertain us for 27 minutes while also explaining to us how you're going to play the game - and here's the gameplay."



Kaseya Center sign update There's been an update on how a sign that's understood to be going up on the roof of the Kaseya Center in Miami to promote GTA 6 is coming along. It's understood a large sign that says 'welcome to Vice City' along with the 'VI' from the official GTA 6 logo will be installed. Content creator Joel Franco posted on social media new aerial images which appear to show the sign being built and slowly coming together.

GTA 6 release date countdown hits key milestone The release date countdown for GTA 6 hits a huge milestone today. It's Saturday 19 September which means there are exactly two months until the most anticipated game of all time finally releases. There are 61 days until GTA 6 will be playable and 54 days until those who have pre-ordered it can pre-load the title.

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update for GTA Online. A social media post said: "Earn gangbusters moving weapons on the gray market, including boosts on Bunker Research Missions, Safeguard Deliveries and the Ammu-Nation Contract. "Claim the Grapeseed Bunker free this week to get started in GTA Online's arms trade."

GTA 6 online multiplayer mode release date plans 'revealed' Release plans for the online multiplayer mode of GTA 6 have reportedly been revealed by the CEO of Twitch. Speaking to Bloomberg, Dan Clancy said: "We spent a lot of time talking with Rockstar about their plans and also helping them think about how they can engage our creators. "You are going to see this big bump with GTA 6 but then an even bigger one next year when they launch multiplayer." GTA 6 online mode plans have not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.

Official GTA 6 album announced An official GTA 6 soundtrack album has been announced by Rockstar Games. Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album is a collection of 34 brand-new, original tracks from artists spanning various genres and it's available to pre-order and pre-save. Six debut singles are available to listen to today: Yung Lean - 'That's It' (feat. Future & Metro Boomin)

Travis Scott - 'RHYNO' (prod. by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo)

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.. & Etienne de Crecy - 'Sexy Magic'

Morgan Wallen - 'Last Thing You Need'

Rauw Alejandro - 'Macacoa 2000'

Keith Richards - 'Bright Lights, Big City' The soundtrack album launches on 19 November alongside the release of GTA 6.

Huge GTA 6 Spotify announcement imminent A huge GTA 6 and Spotify announcement of some sort is imminent after billboards of GTA 6-style artwork which a number of famous musicians have posted across social media have gone up in a number of major US cities and they also feature the streaming service's logo. Spotify posted photos of the billboards which have gone up in New York City, Los Angeles and Miami across its social media feeds. An official announcement has not yet happened but there is huge speculation about playlists or new music tied to GTA 6 being released through Spotify or the potential ability to link a Spotify account to when players drive in the game.

All the musicians that seem to have teased GTA 6 involvement Here are all of the musicians we've seen so far that have appeared to tease involvement with GTA 6 and Rockstar Games in alphabetical order: CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso

Fred Again

Future

Keith Richards (The Rolling Stones)

Metro Boomin

Morgan Wallen

PinkPantheress

Rauw Alejandro

Travis Scott

Yung Lean This has led to widespread speculation an announcement about the game's soundtrack or radio stations could be imminent.

Fred Again fredagainfeed's Instagram story appeared to tease GTA 6 involvement fredagainfeed, Instagram On an account run by Fred Again's team, the artwork of the boat was shown along with an emoji of a palm tree.

Yung Lean View this post on Instagram A post shared by @yunglean2001 Yung Lean also seemed to tease a potential GTA 6 collaboration with a post on his Instagram feed. However this one was of the artwork of a car showing on a phone.

Metro Boomin View this post on Instagram A post shared by Young Metro 3 Times 💔 (@metroboomin) Metro Boomin posted the same tease as the official Instagram account of Future's label Freebandz. Future and Metro Boomin have long been speculated to have involvement with GTA 6.

PinkPantheress View this post on Instagram A post shared by PinkPantheress HQ (@pinkpantheressworld) PinkPantheress' official updates account on Instagram also posted GTA 6-style artwork with the palm tree emoji.

Keith Richards tease View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Richards (@officialkeef) Keith Richards from The Rolling Stones posted GTA 6-style artwork on his social media feeds with no caption. That hints The Rolling Stones, like so many other artists, will be prominent in GTA 6.

Rauw Alejandro post View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raúl Alejandro (@rauwalejandro) Rauw Alejandro appears to have teased involvement with GTA 6 and Rockstar Games. The caption said via machine translation: "There's a pool party at the house after the club, babe!!"

Not another one?! Something is cooking as CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso have also shared a similar tease.

Another GTA 6 tease? See on Instagram There's been what seems to be another GTA 6 tease, this time from Future's label Freebandz. This is arguably the best artwork of the three so far.

Morgan Wallen GTA 6 tease? American country singer Morgan Wallen has posted an image of what appears to be artwork in the classic GTA style, similar to what we've just seen from Travis Scott. However unlike Scott, Wallen hasn't posted anything alongside the image. What could be cooking... Could we be getting info about GTA 6's radio stations soon, or news about celebrity cameos?

GTA 6 Kaseya Center sign designs revealed The designs for the GTA 6 promo sign that's being built for the roof of the Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami have been revealed. GTAVice.net "tracked down official Miami-Dade planning documents" which show what the sign will look like on top of the Center. It says "welcome to Vice City" along with the 'VI' from the GTA 6 logo just underneath on the right.

GTA 6 signage being prepared for Kaseya Center GTA 6 signage is expected to go up on top of the Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami and new aerial footage appears to show the sign being built. Content creator Joel Franco captured footage of the sign which is understood to say 'Welcome to Vice City' with the 'VI' logo from GTA 6 showing too.

Travis Scott may have teased GTA 6 involvement View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott) Travis Scott seems to have teased something related to GTA 6 in an Instagram post. Posting an image of two feet in heels pointing upwards at a metal pole in the classic Rockstar Games art style, Scott posted: "NOW IT'S TIME. MY RETURN TO GAME GOTTA COME WITH RAGE AND A LOT OF DANCING LETS RIDE. J... O. H..... To be continued. See y'all soon @rockstargames." That seems to be referring to Boobie Ike's strip club understood to be called Jack of Hearts in GTA 6, especially with the artwork showing a pole and two feet positioned in a way that suggests a woman is dancing on it and is upside down. Travis Scott's involvement with GTA 6 has not been officially confirmed.

Rockstar Games boss reveals key GTA 6 main character details Rob Nelson, head of development and co-studio head at Rockstar North, has revealed key details about Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 and hopes people will feel the same way towards them compared to how they did with Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2. Speaking to TroisCouleurs, he said: "We wanted to take the depth that we were able to add into the world of Red Dead Redemption 2 and the ability to interact with the world in a much more significant way but then also this sort of emotional connection that people end up having with Arthur. "When you see her get thrown down the stairs and then you switch to him and you can't hear her, it's the feeling of concern. "Playing with those ideas and those quieter moments like [Lucia getting ready and asking for Jason's opinion on outfits] in the apartment that I think a lot of people can identify with."

GTA 6 Miami signage development Content creator Joel Franco has spotted how signs understood to be promoting GTA 6 on the roof of the Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami are coming on. There have been reports a sign saying 'Welcome to Vice City' along with the GTA 6 logo will be installed on the Center's roof. And Franco says he spotted it being actively worked on as it seems the sign is beginning to take shape.

GTA 6 character actor reaction we guessed it but its now official, stephen root confirm he’s in gta vi!

by u/ThanosZebi in GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Stephen Root confirming his role as Brian Heder in the upcoming game. tylersdaddy said: "I think as long as he doesn't reveal any story details Rockstar won't mind. He's the one actor that everybody immediately recognised when they heard his voice last year and it helps that he decided to confirm his involvement just a few months before release. If he had acknowledged the role when trailer 2 released it probably would've been a different story." On a post from ThanosZebi, Slow-Squirrel572 said: "He was so good in Barry, happy he's in GTA 6." Domination1799 said: "Loved him in Widow's Bay." AntoSkum said: "It was pretty obvious the second he opens his mouth, Root has an extremely recognisable voice."

Major GTA 6 character actor revealed Actor Stephen Root has confirmed he is playing Brian Heder in GTA 6. There had been widespread speculation about Root playing Brian ever since Rockstar Games released trailer 2 for GTA 6 back in May 2025. Brian is one of the first characters seen in that trailer in an exchange with one of the main protagonists Jason Duval. And speaking to AP News in an interview tied to his Emmy nomination for Apple TV+ series Widow's Bay, he confirmed his GTA 6 appearance. "Yeah, you're going to see me in there," when asked if he's in GTA 6. "From the first rollout of GTA they were doing ... they had my character in there and there were too many people who knew me from King of the Hill and my voice. So I think that secret kind of got divulged then. "I'm so happy to be involved with it, it's an amazing thing to look at."

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