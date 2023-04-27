Conjoined sisters share a body but only one has a boyfriend and the other is asexual

Conjoined twin sisters have revealed what life is like having your sibling with you at all times and how they deal with aspects of life including dating and relationships.

22-year-old twins Lupita and Carmen Andrade were born in Mexico and grew up in Connecticut in the United States.

They are fused together, sharing a bloodstream, their pelvis, their reproductive system and a liver. Each twin has the control of one leg.

Speaking to Today.com, the twins said they have never considered surgery to separate them, as there is a high chance of it being fatal for one or both of them.

Physical therapy as children helped the girls learn how to sit up and use their legs, and they took their first steps at the age of four.

The twins also explained that although life hasn’t been easy, they live full lives.

Carmen said: “It’s not all rainbows and sunshine. We’ve had a lot of challenges, but we have a great life. We go to movies and concerts [sharing one seat] and we travel on airplanes.”

When it comes to dating, the twins do differ – Lupita is asexual, while Carmen has a boyfriend named Daniel.

The pair met on Hinge in late 2020 and Carmen explained he stood out because he didn’t ask questions about being conjoined to begin their messaging.

She said: “I never tried to hide the fact that I’m a conjoined twin, which meant I got a lot of messages from guys with fetishes.”

The couple is not sexually intimate but has talked about potentially getting engaged in future and living together.

Carmen added: “Daniel and I love kids, but we don’t want any of our own. I like being a dog mom! Lupita and I can’t get pregnant, we have endometriosis and we’re also on a hormone blocker that prevents us from menstruating.”

She also added that Lupita and Daniel get on well together despite the fact they aren’t dating.

“It’s funny because I stay up later than Lupita, but when Daniel sleeps over, I fall asleep quickly — and he stays up talking with her.”

She continued: “Sometimes I feel bad because I want to spend so much time with Daniel. So we try to come up with compromises. Like, [Lupita] will choose where we go out to dinner, or what activity we’re going to do.”

