The best and worst Coronation food reviewed

The King's coronation is upon us.

While this marks King Charles III formally taking the throne, it also marks a new era of novelty merchandise, tat and accoutrements.

Because is it really possible to mark a moment in history without cementing it in your memory with Charles themed biscuits, a whole load of cheese and some wine to go with it?

No. Sensory experiences enhance memories and symbolism and maybe that's why Chaz himself has opted to see in the day with a special quiche.

But there's a whole lot more stuff where that came from.

With that in mind, below we review some of the best (and some of the worst) coronation-inspired food and drink to indulge in on the big day.

Snowdonia cheese

This cheddar from Snowdonia cheese is tangy, strong, crumbly and rich. Just the type of flavours and textures you need to celebrate the coronation, we suppose.

The highlight in their roster is cheddar decadently peppered with black truffle - the caviar of the cheese world, probably.

Valley bakery hamper cookies

The biscuits come as part of a big hamper of King-related munch from Prestige Hampers.

Perhaps as a metaphor for the tough gig that is reigning over the nation, these biscuits are a bit hard to crunch down on but despite this initial setback, are pretty delicious, and taste like all good chocolate biscuits should.

Mandira's kitchen coronation chicken curry

In homage to the late Queen's choice of meal to see in her coronation lunch, coronation chicken, Mandira has come up with a special limited edition version of the curry.

With almonds and apricots chilling out in a light sauce, it is mild, delicate and buttery and easy to heat up in an oven or microwave so you can enjoy the coronation proceedings without having to look at the stove constantly or mix ingredients.

A small taste of the life of luxury the King enjoys, we suppose.





McVitie's coronation commemorative biscuit selection

Inside is nothing particularly special - bourbons, custard creams, chocolate digestives and the other standards - but these biscuits come in a souvenir-worthy box to keep for the duration of the Carolinian era, or to put buttons or other sewing bits in.

Drinks

Campari are pushing their drinks for the celebration. After all, with a three day weekend ahead of us, everyone can afford to waste a bit of time being hungover, if they want to.

A dash of the spirit and soda water makes a dark orange bev that appears pretty regal, and more bougie than the kind of plonk you put down your neck on a normal weekend.

Similarly, Pimms has made a limited edition bottle to mark the coronation and Bladnoch distillery has come out with special bottling called The King’s Cask.

And if you are not into alcohol, Belvoir Farm has come out with a range of coronation edition labelled sparkling elderflower juice and elderflower cordial.

Coronation poke bowl

There have long been rumours that King Charles III has a boiled egg with or on the side of every meal and mashes it to create a mayonnaise-style texture.

He also likes to follow a plant based diet much of the time for environmental reasons.

And so, Poke House has come up with a bowl with quinoa & kale forming the base, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, courgette, chickpeas, spring onion, feta and a boiled egg bringing up the rear as toppings and avocado cream and tamari seeds topping it all off.

It is a lovely light salad that feels refreshing and nourishing, tenuous the link to the coronation it may be.

So there you have it - everything you could possibly need to enjoy the corry bobz with.

