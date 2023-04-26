The official 'best biscuit to dunk in tea' is causing a lot of controversy

The Jaffa Cake has been crowned the 'best biscuit for dunking' in a cup of tea, but it's causing controversy.

While it may be a biscuit to some, others believe the orange-flavoured treat should actually count as a 'cake'.

"The clue is in the name", argued Susanna Reid during a debate about the findings on GMB.

Jaffa Cakes can reportedly last a whopping three minutes and 16 seconds in a cup of tea before collapsing.

Chocolate Leibniz and Bourbon biscuits followed closely behind.

