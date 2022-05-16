If you have a spare £595 rattling around your bank account then why not buy some Croc wellies?

We must admit they aren't at the top of our shopping lists, but if they are on yours the Balenciaga collaboration is available to buy now, ready for festival season.

Balenciaga’s new shoe comes in black, bright green, dark grey, white - or the classic Wellington boot dark green hue and follows the launch of their Croc stilettos last June, which people found pretty horrific.

These ones seem to be a hit with celebrities at least, and Kanye West has been spotted walking in a pair but in general, fans are divided.

Some people seem pretty excited to get their toes into a pair of the new shoes:

While others? Not so much...





Looks like fashion in 2022 just gets more and more bizarre...

