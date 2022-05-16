If you have a spare £595 rattling around your bank account then why not buy some Croc wellies?
We must admit they aren't at the top of our shopping lists, but if they are on yours the Balenciaga collaboration is available to buy now, ready for festival season.
Balenciaga’s new shoe comes in black, bright green, dark grey, white - or the classic Wellington boot dark green hue and follows the launch of their Croc stilettos last June, which people found pretty horrific.
These ones seem to be a hit with celebrities at least, and Kanye West has been spotted walking in a pair but in general, fans are divided.
Some people seem pretty excited to get their toes into a pair of the new shoes:
I still want those balenciaga croc boots in green— Brianna \ud83d\udc95 (@Brianna \ud83d\udc95) 1652497809
Those balenciaga croc boots are so beat idc what anyone says— \ud83e\udd47 (@\ud83e\udd47) 1652582837
While others? Not so much...
I strongly dislike this croc balenciaga boots with a lot of outfits\u2026 but i\u2019m far from a fashionista tho so I jus hush— Love J. (@Love J.) 1652553380
Time to put the balenciaga croc boots away y\u2019all I know the leg part stink from sweat— S (@S) 1652576025
Looks like fashion in 2022 just gets more and more bizarre...
