Kanye West and Julia Fox break up

Kanye West and Julia Fox have split up after about six weeks of dating, according to Page Six reports.

"Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together," a representative for Fox said via a statement to Page Six.

The breakup comes after West's recent social media rant on February 13 where he slammed SNL comedian Pete Davidson who is reportedly dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, branding him a "d**head."

West also announced that Kid Cudi would not be featuring on his upcoming album DONDA 2 due to his friendship with Davidson.

Sign up to our newsletters here.