Vivian Jenna Wilson turns heads in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day campaign

Vivian Jenna Wilson has starred in Rihanna’s latest Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day campaign, a moment many fans are calling "iconic".

The transgender model and estranged daughter of Elon Musk appears in the promo for the ‘Love So Savage: A Modern Ode to Aphrodite’ campaign, inspired by the Greek goddess of love and beauty.

The 21-year-old poses alongside Lovie Simone and fellow model Emma Artletta, wearing a rose-patterned bra and matching underwear, styled with a bold red lip, gold earrings and her signature locks.

It didn't take long for fans to jump in on the news, with one calling Wilson "sensational".

Another quipped: "She looks so gorgeous and her long hair is just incredible!!!"

Wilson made her modelling debut in spring 2025 with a campaign for WILDFANG, before quickly landing high-profile runway work. She later appeared at New York Fashion Week, walking in Alexis Bittar’s Spring/Summer 2026 show.

Savage X Fenty





Her collaboration with Rihanna’s famed brand comes months after she fronted The Cut as their September cover star.

In the interview, Wilson spoke candidly about balancing her rising profile with everyday life, including wearing disguises when going out for social outings. She referenced one experience when a casual night out with friends ended up in TMZ the next day.

She also addressed misconceptions about her finances and her independence from her father.

"People assume I have a lot of money, I don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal," Wilson told the publication. "My mom is rich, right? But obviously the other one is unimaginable degrees of wealthy".

