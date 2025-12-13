Vivian Jenna Wilson claps back at latest Musk comments on ‘woke mind virus’

Vivan Jenna Wilson, the 21-year-old model and estranged transgender daughter of tech billionaire Elon Musk, has used the businessman’s own words against him in an update to her profile on Threads, as Musk continues to claim she has been harmed by a “woke mind virus”.

It all comes after California governor Gavin Newsom appeared on New York Times columnist Ezra Klein’s show earlier this week and touched upon the topic of trans sports.

He said: “That’s an issue no one wants to hear about, because 80 per cent of the people listening disagree with my position on this, but it comes from my heart, not just my head. It wasn’t a political aberration.

“I want to see more trans kids… I have a trans godson. There’s no governor who’s signed more pro-trans legislation than I have.”

The clip was shared by Musk’s America political action committee on Thursday, with Newsom’s press office sarcastically commenting: “We’re sorry your daughter hates you, Elon.”

Musk later responded by deadnaming and misgendering Vivian.

“I assume you’re referring to my [daughter, Vivian], who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children. I love [Vivian] very much and hope [she] recovers.”

Wilson wrote on Threads on Friday that she would be “doing my response” to Musk’s comments “later”, but “can not say I expected senators to fight about me on a Friday morning”.

Vivian Jenna Wilson (@vivllainous) on Threads

Vivian Jenna Wilson (@vivllainous) on Threads

Doing my response later, I'm busy rn lol

She did, however, change her bio on the platform, quoting the SpaceX boss with the text: “Tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus.”

Meanwhile, the X/Twitter owner has doubled down on his stance on transgender people following Wilson’s initial response, tweeting that it is “far more important to keep woman and children safe than to pretend that some man’s mental illness is our new reality”, and that “if you have a womb, you are a woman. Otherwise, you are not.”

Musk has subsequently been reminded that some women have had hysterectomies...

