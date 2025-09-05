Elon Musk’s estranged transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson, has revealed she sometimes wears disguises when going out, after experiencing a series of "creepy" interactions.

The 21-year-old recently appeared as the cover star for The Cut, where she opened up about feeling watched, misrepresented, and objectified – and the ways she’s learned to protect herself.

"A lot of people have tried to spin things I say into things I don’t mean," she told the outlet, recalling how a casual night out with friends ended with her on TMZ the next day.

Now, when she goes to gay bars, she says she often shows up in disguise, joking: "You don’t need to know my ways!"

Wilson also described the kind of disturbing attention she’s received online, revealing that people send her "the most disgusting, unhinged things they would do to me," which understandably makes her "feel gross".

"Don’t text people on the internet all the ways you’d f*** them," she added.

These experiences have left her more guarded – a shift she’s still adjusting to.

"Last year me was mega-unhinged," she said. "I didn’t know what the f*** I was doing, and I didn’t give a f***. I kind of hate the fact that I care now."

Wilson later shared her cover photos on Instagram with her 770,000 followers, where she was flooded with praise.

"Icooooonic," singer Chrissy Chlapecka wrote, as another joked: "Body so tea that the British are coming."

