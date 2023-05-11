5 skincare marketing gimmicks you should stop believing, experts say

We all want our skin to be healthy and glowy and with skincare being a billion-dollar industry, there are an endless amount of products to choose from.

Each product often promises us the perfect complexion and flawless skin, and therefore it's easy to fall for these kind of marketing gimmicks.

But do these skincare claims really hold up? Or is it just a waste of money?

Well, beauty experts at Libertylondon.com have debunked five common skincare marketing claims that are nothing more than just gimmicks.

Here is some advice to keep in mind when it comes to perfecting your skincare routine:

‘Dermatologist tested’ doesn’t make a product safer or more trustworthy.



While this term might reassure us, it is not defined by law. You could pay a self-appointed dermatologist to dab a bit of product on their skin, and you’d be able to use the phrase on your product.



Can you shrink your pores?



Short answer: no. The size of your pores is determined by your genetics, so you can’t permanently shrink them. However, with an effective daily cleansing routine you can minimise their appearance.



‘Natural’ or ‘chemical free’ labelled products are NOT of better quality.



There is no agreed-upon legal definition of what constitutes ‘natural’.





No skincare products can work as well as cosmetic procedures.



It’s impossible. Cosmetic procedures do things to your skin that products simply can not.



You don’t need a lot of skincare products to get good skin.



Simplicity is key when it comes to skincare - don't be fooled by the latest trend of 10-step routines. A targeted, streamlined approach can often yield better results.



For more information on skincare myths visit the Liberty London website.

