The five types of relationships cats can have with their owners, according to research

Breanna Robinson
Saturday 05 June 2021 08:16
Lifestyle
(Shutterstock / Clare Barker Wells)

Have you ever wondered what kind of relationship you have with your cat?

Look no further, as scientists cracked the code.

Researchers from the University of Lincoln in England polled nearly 4,000 cat owners about their behaviors towards their feline companions and vice versa. As a result, they discovered five distinct types of relationships:

Friendship

The owners, are emotionally invested in the cats and will play with them. The cats are also warm and friendly towards their owners, guests, and neighbors. There is a healthy balance as these owners and cats are independent. This relationship is common in a household with more than one cat, and the cats can also access the outdoors. 

Co-dependent

The owners are “very emotionally invested” in their cats. The owner normally plays with the cat and also can be seen as part of the same social group. Cats in this relationship tend to be friendly as they lick their owners’ hands and faces and could be clingy or have separation anxiety. It’s also worth noting that this is a common relationship in a one-person household where cats have no access to the outdoors.

Remote association

Owners care for their cats in this type of relationship, but they are not viewed to be “a part of the family.” These owners also may not be close to their cats on an emotional level, even though the cats are friendly. Oftentimes, these cats like to maintain their distance from people because they “lack confidence.”

Casual relationship

These particular cats prefer to be outside than be in the house. They may frequent several homes within an area and maybe leave for days at a time. Although they’re friendly, they will not try to stay close to somebody that cares for them. 

Open relationship

The cats can relate with people and have some affiliation with the owner but don’t really require it. They’re also seen as aloof.

(Shutterstock / lucrezia senserini88)

Adding on to the study, the researchers also created an interactive quiz for cat owners to find out for themselves what relationship they have with their furry friends.

They asked questions such as “My cat will not go away if I eat” and” I think my cat would be just as happy living with someone else (like the next-door neighbor),” to name a couple.

“Cats form close emotional relationships with humans, yet little is known about this. This study characterized different types of relationships that cats might establish with their owners,” said Daniel Mills, the author of the paper and animal behavior expert at the University of Lincoln.

“Sociability in terms of acceptance of others should not be confused with the close contact and exchanges associated with affiliation, and while many cats may be aloof, it seems that this is not as common as might be commonly portrayed”, Mills also noted, in part.

He also noted that the bond between the cat and owner has to do with “the dynamic between both individuals involved and their personality features” and “level of emotional investment,” which determines their relationship.

Mills and fellow colleagues designing the study and questionnaire was to “identify and characterize the owners’ perceptions of the different relationships cats have with them” while utilizing social support and attachment theories as a foundation to justify the human-cat relationship.

Ultimately, the hope is that the study will improve people’s relationships with their cats while bettering pet care overall.

Check out the complete study here.

Trending

Journalist has sex during radio interview for swingers club feature
2021-06-02T08:33:26.000Z
Hotel guests jeered at after getting mad over women kissing
2021-06-02T16:12:31.000Z
A transparent pool more than 100ft above ground is making people ill
2021-06-02T06:08:27.000Z
Bride dies at her own wedding so sister steps in to marry the groom
2021-06-03T10:34:09.000Z
Greggs lets sausage rolls go cold on purpose, former employee reveals
2021-06-02T11:55:19.000Z
People are angry at wealthy landlord who drives luxury cars ‘for free’
2021-06-03T15:09:11.000Z
Customer told Burger King worker that her uniform was distracting
2021-05-31T09:03:36.000Z
American woman asks internet to explain what Wetherspoons is
2021-06-01T01:14:24.000Z
OnlyFans star has heart attack after trying TikTok ‘dry scooping’ fad
2021-06-02T10:52:38.000Z
Influencer posed for pic in first-class, later spotted in economy
2021-06-02T20:56:48.000Z
Venus Williams delivers epic response to reporter over press scrutiny
2021-06-02T08:25:57.000Z
Man jailed for disguising himself and taking driving tests for others
2021-05-31T07:21:22.000Z
Pablo Escobar’s ‘cocaine hippos’ won’t are ruining Colombian rivers
2021-06-04T15:27:11.000Z
Chris Hemsworth’s uber-jacked arms spark debate about body standards
2021-06-03T09:27:46.000Z
Women branded ‘prostitutes’ for taking photos in bikinis at the beach
2021-06-03T14:54:29.000Z
Man misinterprets ‘cheating’ text from fiancée and becomes a legend
2021-06-04T16:16:51.000Z
Piers Morgan’s shot at Naomi Osaka backfired badly
2021-06-01T10:36:14.000Z
Joe Biden criticised for saying an elementary school girl ‘looks 19’
2021-05-29T10:30:29.000Z
Photo of JFK’s killer in military uniform gets Republicans in a tangle
2021-06-01T11:27:51.000Z
Toddler goes viral for her sweary description of a goat
2021-06-02T13:47:04.000Z
Woman accidentally sends underwear pictures to personal trainer
2021-05-31T10:30:47.000Z
Teen shows no hesitation as she shoves bear to protect her dogs
2021-06-02T08:05:24.000Z
Dogs are now wearing neon body armor to protect against hawks
2021-06-01T01:15:37.000Z
Australian Aboriginal woman explains that she’s Black not ‘Mexican’
2021-06-01T07:39:33.000Z
Matt LeBlanc looking like your Dad in Friends has become a meme
2021-05-30T07:48:11.000Z
Here is how to watch the rare ‘ring of fire’ in the UK and US
2021-06-01T19:33:25.000Z
Woman who died homeless had $884,000 sitting unclaimed in the bank
2021-06-04T09:56:35.000Z
Male teachers wear skirts after boy suspended for wearing one
2021-06-01T12:25:00.000Z
Pokémon send rare cards to boy who sold his cards to save his dog
2021-06-01T12:01:31.000Z
Walmart employee knocks out customer after being spat on
2021-06-04T21:18:26.000Z
David Mitchell has given his take on the BBC’s Martin Bashir scandal
2021-05-29T11:29:46.000Z
Woman accidentally destroys apartment 14 hours after moving in
2021-06-02T20:11:01.000Z
Serbian volleyball player apologizes after making racist gesture
2021-06-03T17:53:16.000Z
Superman impersonator hit by bus while pretending to stop it
2021-06-04T05:58:30.000Z
Official said she was ‘sickened’ because candidate had adopted a child
2021-06-03T11:31:16.000Z
Woman urged to call off wedding after fiancé sides with his mum
2021-05-29T14:22:03.000Z
Matt LeBlanc Dad meme ‘ruined’ after Irish politician makes his own
2021-05-30T14:09:21.000Z
Backlash after ‘OK Boomer girl’ shows off $2million flat
2021-06-04T07:59:16.000Z
Spoons boss championed Brexit – now he wants more EU workers in the UK
2021-06-02T13:52:30.000Z
Mouse filmed munching on meat in Whole Foods goes viral
2021-05-31T09:43:59.000Z
Piers Morgan insists he’s not racist or sexist by tweeting Serena snap
2021-06-01T10:59:36.000Z
Demi Lovato accused of double standards after ‘advertising Dr Pepper’
2021-06-03T13:21:58.000Z
US TikTok fan living in UK shares weirdest things normal to Brits
2021-06-01T17:05:04.000Z
Man cheated out of £100 after managing to beat scam artist’s challenge
2021-06-03T14:18:38.000Z
HOA banned LGBTQ+ flag - so homeowner lit up his house
2021-06-02T15:43:17.000Z
Madonna shares video of her son wearing a cream silk dress
2021-05-31T13:32:03.000Z
What it’s like working in Trump’s hotel, according to former staff
2021-02-21T11:23:18.000Z
Right wing politician says gay character in Cruella ‘ruined’ childhood
2021-06-01T09:05:31.000Z
Kamala Harris sparks backlash for a tweet about the ‘long weekend’
2021-05-30T14:49:22.000Z
Dan Crenshaw gets trolled through his own ‘whistleblower’ site
2021-05-31T13:22:20.000Z
Bill Burr’s wife tweets fiery comeback after racism accusation
2021-03-16T17:44:48.000Z
Rep. Boebert tried to blame Biden for cyberattack - and got roasted
2021-06-01T20:58:50.000Z
Woman’s emotional support dog was adopted while she was in hospital
2021-06-03T22:11:46.000Z
Flight attendant reveals why pilots can’t eat the same meal on a plane
2021-06-01T15:15:34.000Z
Trump mercilessly mocked after shutting down his blog
2021-06-03T08:55:44.000Z
Jimmy Kimmel mocks Eric and Donald Trump over blog failure
2021-06-03T08:25:18.000Z
The most complained-about moments in British TV history, ranked
2021-03-18T09:59:48.000Z
Piers’ shot at Naomi Osaka’s tennis exit backfires badly on Twitter
2021-06-01T06:15:32.000Z
Girls, 9 and 4, crash parents’ car while trying to drive to the beach
2021-06-03T12:45:35.000Z
US Space Force unaware of who the good guys are in Star Wars
2021-06-03T22:15:59.000Z
Man suffers horrific injuries after being mauled by 9ft alligator
2021-06-04T14:26:01.000Z
Woman gets up at 5.30am to make insane packed lunches for boyfriend
2021-06-01T08:36:05.000Z
Trump is back on Fox News and it was as bad as you would expect
2021-03-17T10:44:09.000Z
Disney fans shocked after spotting depiction of assault in Hercules
2021-06-02T13:33:28.000Z
Boat explodes after group ‘shout anti-Pride slurs’ at family
2021-06-03T09:00:15.000Z
Uber nightmare who coughed on driver has handed herself into police
2021-03-15T15:21:37.000Z
Guards failed to notice that a ‘Satanist’ had beheaded his cellmate
2021-05-29T11:23:25.000Z
White Madagascar teen told they shouldn’t cook African food
2021-06-04T11:04:49.000Z
Pizza thief’s genius life-hack goes viral on TikTok
2021-06-04T08:30:06.000Z
Australians boycotting Snickers after video shows it is made in China
2021-05-31T15:15:48.000Z
Woman gets ultimate revenge on cheating partner in tattoo studio
2021-06-02T13:07:02.000Z
Man who faked his own death six years ago is finally arrested
2021-05-30T13:28:46.000Z
Redditors reveal best way to troll scammers instead of hanging up
2021-05-31T13:05:56.000Z
The $1.5m TV ad for Trump that was so bad it only ran once
2021-06-01T15:59:40.000Z
Man disguises himself so he could visit his ‘lover’ on her wedding day
2021-06-04T08:59:02.000Z
Two guys hung a ‘Trump Won’ banner at Yankee Stadium - and had to go
2021-05-28T15:17:34.000Z
David Schwimmer thinks Ed Sheeran should stick to the singing
2021-06-04T17:20:03.000Z
Why you should always tip food delivery drivers
2021-02-20T14:47:51.000Z
Jollibee customer shares how she was served a battered and fried towel
2021-06-03T22:02:13.000Z
Husband wears mask during sex despite he and his wife being vaccinated
2021-05-31T09:08:23.000Z
Hillary Clinton effortlessly shut down a tabloid story about her
2021-05-30T14:16:56.000Z
Black woman handed $385 fine for ‘talking too loud’ on her phone
2021-05-31T07:45:38.000Z
Incredible footage captures two bees working together to open bottle
2021-05-26T11:48:40.000Z
TikTok star shoots to fame by demolishing terrible life hacks
2021-05-25T18:58:31.000Z
Cheat exposed after man she hooked up with leaves note for boyfriend
2021-05-27T12:05:28.000Z
Sign claiming to ‘refuse to service to white people’ investigated
2021-05-29T09:58:44.000Z
Ex-Starbucks worker reveals the a way baristas punish rude customers
2021-06-02T15:22:11.000Z
First trailer for a new Anthony Bourdain doc has left people in tears
2021-06-04T12:29:52.000Z
The name Karen has plunged in popularity after becoming an insult
2021-06-01T14:32:58.000Z
Scientists find plastic at bottom of one of deepest ocean trenches
2021-06-01T01:21:28.000Z
US expat convinced that McDonald’s and KFC are way better in Australia
2021-06-01T12:59:23.000Z
Streamer hit in the head by Black woman after using n-word
2021-05-27T08:17:04.000Z
Student denied diploma after wearing Mexican flag to graduation
2021-06-04T19:13:20.000Z
Fans drag Gordon Ramsay’s burger creation as a ‘monstrosity’
2021-05-28T21:09:43.000Z
George P. Bush roasted for attempting to win Trump’s approval
2021-06-04T07:53:16.000Z
Patrice Evra trolls Liam and Noel Gallagher after Man City defeat
2021-05-31T15:08:03.000Z
Friends director defends Matthew Perry against trolls
2021-06-01T14:54:40.000Z
Moment Black locksmith confronted by police in white neighborhood
2021-05-26T10:26:07.000Z
Calm app offers Naomi Osaka the most impressive show of support yet
2021-06-04T08:25:05.000Z
Tucker Carlson mocked by Joy Reid over ‘medical Jim Crow’ claim
2021-06-03T15:00:10.000Z